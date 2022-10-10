ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

8-year-old twins reported missing in SE Houston found safe, HPD says

HOUSTON – A set of missing twins who police said were last seen in southeast Houston Thursday were found safe, officers with the Houston Police Department said. According to HPD’s Missing Persons Division, 8-year-old Rockell and Rochell Cox disappeared from the 6900 block of the South Loop E Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
cw39.com

Shooting at west Houston store injures 3, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is on the loose Wednesday morning after shooting several people outside a convenience store in west Houston. It happened at the 12500 block of Hillcroft, as police said the unknown suspect drove by and opened fire on people standing outside the store, hitting three people.
HOUSTON, TX

