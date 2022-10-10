BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are getting healthy at the right time, with several starters no longer having injury designations ahead of Sunday’s monumental game at Kansas City. Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), and rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand) are expected back […]

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO