Green Bay, WI

News 4 Buffalo

Bills getting key players Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox back for game against Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are getting healthy at the right time, with several starters no longer having injury designations ahead of Sunday’s monumental game at Kansas City. Safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), and rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand) are expected back […]
KANSAS CITY, MO

