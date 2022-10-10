ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Southwest Virginia church hosting free health fair

By Kelly Grosfield
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ii5A_0iTGhjTq00

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A free health fair is happening on October 15 in one Southwest Virginia town, and everyone is welcome.

It’s being hosted by Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon in partnership with the Washington County Health Department, Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition, Marsh Blood Mobile and Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corp.

Gatlinburg: 1 person found dead in downtown fire

Reverend Kevin Campbell with the church sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the fair, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can get vaccines, test your blood sugar, donate blood and more.

The address is 136 East Main Street in Abingdon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Festivals & more: What’s happening in the Tri-Cities this weekend?

(WJHL) — There are numerous outdoor and indoor events scheduled throughout the Tri-Cities this weekend. The weather on Saturday will be a bit warm for mid-October, and sunny, cloudless skies are in the forecast. Sunday will also see warm highs, but scattered rain is expected. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events the entire […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VA recommends $2M for SWVA trails, campsites

New funding would connect Devil’s Fork, Flag Rock and Big Cherry Reservoir SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA-9) announced the recommendation of millions in funding for projects in Southwest Virginia Friday, including $2 million slated for a regional trail and camping system. According to a release from […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

TN and VA Attorneys General meet on the state line

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti met for the first time face to face as generals on the state line. Miyares said the Bristol stop was part of his annual Southwest Virginia RV tour. The attorneys general visited with local businesses up and down State Street, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
City
Abingdon, VA
State
Washington State
Abingdon, VA
Sports
Abingdon, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Sports
Abingdon, VA
Society
WJHL

30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report

CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
wjhl.com

Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport

Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Substance Abuse#Marsh Blood Mobile#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Mountain Home to hold ceremony for unaccompanied veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an unaccompanied veterans ceremony next week. The ceremony will give full military honors to two unaccompanied veterans, which means they have no known next of kin. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Ballad: 68 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on October 14 that 68 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the system’s service area, and eight people are in the Intensive Care Unit. The region’s positive rate as of Friday is 13.7%, up 2.3% from last week. The full COVID scorecard for October 14 can […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Arsenic and old theater: New restoration funds, new theater group build excitement around Elizabethton’s Bonnie Kate

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The venerable Bonnie Kate Theatre hosts the first performances by its very own community theater group this month as the classic comedy ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ premieres Friday at the 96-year-old downtown Elizabethton venue. “When the audience comes to see the show, my hope is that we will be able to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Religion
wjhl.com

Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

JC business to host ‘Little Shrekago’ screening, party

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Shrek’ came out more than two decades ago, but for Dos Gatos Coffee Bar the film’s screen time is far from ogre. According to an event listing by the business, ‘Little Shrekago’ is set to begin this Friday and offers a slate of ‘shrektacular’ additions from local businesses through the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Energy Investment In Southwest Virginia

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is visiting Norton, Virginia Friday to announce an investment in Small, Modular, Reactor Sites. The news comes in the wake of Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan. The Governor wants to put small, nuclear reactors throughout the Commonwealth on abandoned mine lands and it appears Norton will be named one of those sites. Governor Youngkin makes his visit Friday at 930 to make the announcement.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy