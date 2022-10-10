Mount Vernon outlasted Loudonville, 2-1, in a non-conference girls soccer matchup Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were led by seniors Ella Conway and Anna Summerfield, who both scored goals in their final game at Energy Field. Conway's 30-yard boot with 1:17 left in the first half put Mount Vernon up 1-0, and Summerfield's strike from the left side of the box expanded the lead to 2-0 with 34:10 left in the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Hardy blocked a Loudonville penalty kick with less than four minutes remaining, but the Redbirds scored shortly thereafter on a tap-in from junior Taylor Eades to make it 2-1. Mount Vernon dominated possession in the game's final minutes to hang on and record the victory.

