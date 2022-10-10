ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Family Fun with Storyteller/Author Lyn Ford at the Public Library!

The Public Library’s Ohio Writers Series presents its final installment on Tuesday, October 11, featuring internationally acclaimed Ohio storyteller and author Lyn Ford. Doors will open at 6:30pm at the Library’s Outdoor Annex, 201 N. Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon (rain site: Urton Clockhouse in Ariel Foundation Park). The Library will serve hot apple cider and pumpkin pie, to celebrate the fruits of harvest season. All ages are welcome to join us for spooky tales, hilarious stories, and family fun!
GALLERY: Mount Vernon outlasts Loudonville in non-conference battle

Mount Vernon outlasted Loudonville, 2-1, in a non-conference girls soccer matchup Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were led by seniors Ella Conway and Anna Summerfield, who both scored goals in their final game at Energy Field. Conway's 30-yard boot with 1:17 left in the first half put Mount Vernon up 1-0, and Summerfield's strike from the left side of the box expanded the lead to 2-0 with 34:10 left in the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Hardy blocked a Loudonville penalty kick with less than four minutes remaining, but the Redbirds scored shortly thereafter on a tap-in from junior Taylor Eades to make it 2-1. Mount Vernon dominated possession in the game's final minutes to hang on and record the victory.
Mount Vernon moves forward on relocating State Rt 13

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City council gave emergency authorization Monday night to contract with GDP Group for design services for the State Route 13 relocation project. The project involves relocating Route 13 north from Gay Street to Phillips Drive/South Sandusky Street. The idea first surfaced in 1999 with Focus 2100 and has undergone various iterations since then.
Ohio State Parks Foundation selects former Gov. Bob Taft as chairman

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Parks Foundation (OSPF) named Bob Taft, former Ohio Governor (1999-2007) as the organization’s chairman, effective September 1. “Our state park system has always been a source of pride to me. Improving the parks so that more people have access to them is a goal that I am passionate about,” Taft said. “Our board members share that passion, and I’m thrilled to lead us in our mission to improve the state parks of Ohio.”
