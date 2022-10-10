Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Family Fun with Storyteller/Author Lyn Ford at the Public Library!
The Public Library’s Ohio Writers Series presents its final installment on Tuesday, October 11, featuring internationally acclaimed Ohio storyteller and author Lyn Ford. Doors will open at 6:30pm at the Library’s Outdoor Annex, 201 N. Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon (rain site: Urton Clockhouse in Ariel Foundation Park). The Library will serve hot apple cider and pumpkin pie, to celebrate the fruits of harvest season. All ages are welcome to join us for spooky tales, hilarious stories, and family fun!
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Mount Vernon outlasts Loudonville in non-conference battle
Mount Vernon outlasted Loudonville, 2-1, in a non-conference girls soccer matchup Tuesday night. The Yellow Jackets were led by seniors Ella Conway and Anna Summerfield, who both scored goals in their final game at Energy Field. Conway's 30-yard boot with 1:17 left in the first half put Mount Vernon up 1-0, and Summerfield's strike from the left side of the box expanded the lead to 2-0 with 34:10 left in the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Quinn Hardy blocked a Loudonville penalty kick with less than four minutes remaining, but the Redbirds scored shortly thereafter on a tap-in from junior Taylor Eades to make it 2-1. Mount Vernon dominated possession in the game's final minutes to hang on and record the victory.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon moves forward on relocating State Rt 13
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City council gave emergency authorization Monday night to contract with GDP Group for design services for the State Route 13 relocation project. The project involves relocating Route 13 north from Gay Street to Phillips Drive/South Sandusky Street. The idea first surfaced in 1999 with Focus 2100 and has undergone various iterations since then.
Knox Pages
Golfers from Centerburg, Fredericktown, East Knox see seasons end at D-II/D-III district tournaments
PICKERINGTON -- Mount Vernon senior Ben Bridges qualified for the Division I state golf tournament Tuesday, finishing fourth overall (and third among individual qualifiers) at the Central District tournament at Apple Valley Golf Course. He will be Knox County's lone representative at the state level this year, as 15 golfers...
Knox Pages
Ohio State Parks Foundation selects former Gov. Bob Taft as chairman
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Parks Foundation (OSPF) named Bob Taft, former Ohio Governor (1999-2007) as the organization’s chairman, effective September 1. “Our state park system has always been a source of pride to me. Improving the parks so that more people have access to them is a goal that I am passionate about,” Taft said. “Our board members share that passion, and I’m thrilled to lead us in our mission to improve the state parks of Ohio.”
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon council approves replacing lime silos, hears about dust problems with sludge removal
MOUNT VERNON — After making several requests, Council member Tammy Woods has the answer as to how the city will pay for replacing the two lime silos at the water treatment plant. One silo is not operable. The other silo, as Tom Marshall, director of public utilities put it,...
Knox Pages
AG Yost sues Delaware County construction company for swindling consumers out of $174K
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...
Knox Pages
DORA: One year later, public perception positive, economic development not so much
MOUNT VERNON — One year after Mount Vernon City Council approved DORA events, Downtown Manager Anthony McNeal said results are mixed. “Public perception has been positive,” he told council on Monday night. “At this point, nobody has given us negative feedback.”
