Jackson, MS

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit.

Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson.

Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should have gotten the contract after the mayor completed the blind RFP process as they had the best and lowest bid.

Former Gov. Phil Bryant subpoenaed again, this time for texts related to Brett Favre’s pharma project

The company’s owner says he hopes the company will obtain a valid contract with the city soon.

“Some have been with us from day one or before day one, helping us put the programs together that we had to get, bringing in people, helping us to put maps together and doing all the legwork that needed to be done. We are very thankful for all of that. The residents at Jackson are very thankful for what we’re doing,” said Alvin Richard, the owner of Richard’s Disposal.

In the settlement, the city decided to pay Richard’s for work it has already done and to keep them on until the Mississippi Supreme Court decides on the council’s case against the mayor.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7LnD_0iTGhWxH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xjhhk_0iTGhWxH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHr1c_0iTGhWxH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0reqte_0iTGhWxH00

Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he doesn’t agree with the decision. He says Richard’s voluntarily picked up trash for Jackson and that they didn’t have a valid contract with the city from the beginning.

Comments / 5

Bones Jones
4d ago

If Richards hadn't picked up the trash without a contract, who would have picked it up?

Reply
4
 

WJTV 12

