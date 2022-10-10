Read full article on original website
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Thoughtworks Holding
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Thoughtworks Holding TWKS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelers Companies
Within the last quarter, Travelers Companies TRV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Travelers Companies has an average price target of $172.17 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $164.00.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Expert Ratings for KLA
Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KLA. The company has an average price target of $360.08 with a high of $410.00 and a low of $260.00.
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Cinedigm CIDM shares rose 12.0% to $0.5 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. AirNet...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Where DXC Technology Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for DXC Technology DXC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $33.14 versus the current price of DXC Technology at $27.415, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
How Is The Market Feeling About QuantumScape?
QuantumScape's QS short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.97 million shares sold short, which is 19.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
What Are Whales Doing With Lowe's Companies
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
This Penny Stock Related To EV Infrastructure Can Potentially Double. Analyst Lays Out The Bull Case
HC Wainwright & Co analyst Amit Dayal initiated coverage on the shares of Charge Enterprises Inc CRGE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.5. The analyst said the company has diversified its revenues through several strategic acquisitions. Charge’s lower-margin but positive cash flow telecommunications business should support faster-growing infrastructure segments in the near term.
Billionaires George Soros, Steve Cohen Like These 2 Semiconductor Stocks - Here's Why
Soros Fund Management and Point72 Asset Management were founded by billionaires George Soros and Steve Cohen, respectively. After analyzing both hedge funds, Benzinga found two semiconductor stocks offering dividends that both funds own. Soros Fund Management currently owns more than 120,000 shares of Analog Devices and more than 200,000 shares of Qualcomm.
Analyst Attributes Two Issues For Owens & Minor's Shares Sell Off
Owens & Minor Inc OMI reduced its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 - $2.60 from the previous guidance of $2.85 - $3.15. OMI expects adjusted EBITDA of $527-$537 million, compared to the earlier forecast of $570-$610 million. This revision is owing to the underperformance in the Products & Healthcare...
