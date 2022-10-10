Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster signs executive order to deploy future electric vehicle infrastructure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— On Thursday, Governor Henry McMaster signed an executive order to coordinate the future roll-out of the state’s electric vehicle infrastructure. The Governor’s Office says Executive Order 2022-3 will prioritize South Carolina’s efforts to recruit electric-vehicle related businesses in the future. The order also creates an Interagency Working Group responsible for working with stakeholders and local government to develop a deployment plan for electric vehicle charging equipment across the state’s interstates and roadways.
Slight improvement for SC students’ ACT scores
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Dept. of Education reports high school juniors in South Carolina scored slightly higher in 2021 on the annual college readiness exam. According to a department spokesperson students in SC had an average composite score of 18.5 in ’22, up from 18.3 in ’21.
Unemployment claims up in SC
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week. Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week. According to the...
SC victims’ services groups awarded more than $32 million in grants
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Groups that help crime victims across the state will soon receive more than $32 million dollars in federal and state grants. According to the Attorney General’s Office, The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants which will be distributed by the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants.
SC State Fair opens today until Oct. 23
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The wait is finally over for the South Carolina State Fair!. Today is opening day for all things rides, entertainment, livestock, and of course fair food!. You can head to the state fairgrounds for the fun until October 23rd.
INTERSTATE IMPROVEMENT: Governor, lawmakers and other officials celebrate new widening of I-26 project
RIDGEVILLE, SC (WOLO) — Fix I-26. State officials say this is something they have heard from South Carolina residents for many years. Tuesday morning, a step towards improving the state’s interstate system celebrated a groundbreaking. “We’re booming. We had a budget surplus this year,” said Gov. Henry McMaster....
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
Biden administration invests $80 million in public school nutrition
Washington, DC (WOLO) — Some of you may remember the 2001 ‘ No child left behind’ law that held school accountable if students were not measuring up scholastically. Well, Tuesday the Biden – Harris administration implemented a new system for students in schools. This time the goal is to address food insecurity that can in many cases, keep a child’s mind more on his stomach than on the work in front of him.,
SC Pride president on National Coming Out Day, upcoming Pride Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today is National Coming Out Day — a day to honor the LGBTQ+ community. The designation started in 1988 as a way to encourage people to live as their true selves and come out to family, friends, and coworkers. “If you’re afraid to come...
