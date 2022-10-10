ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

slipperstillfits.com

Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky

Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters

It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse

Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
LACROSSE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life

HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

Sunshine and light winds make for a great day – Mark

Beautiful weather continues with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s all week. Overnight lows are near normal with low to mid-40s temperatures. This weekend the sunny and warm conditions continue. In fact, we should see this pattern hold into next week. Plan your day. You can expect cool nights...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business

SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
SPOKANE, WA
ncwlife.com

Spokane enacts sit-and-lie ordinance, still battling homelessness

Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
SPOKANE, WA

