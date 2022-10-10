Read full article on original website
slipperstillfits.com
Gonzaga details ticket information for upcoming game against Kentucky
Tickets for the Gonzaga and Kentucky game on Nov. 20, at the Spokane Arena, will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28, at 10:00 am. Ticket prices begin at $65 and can be purchased at www.spokanearena.com. The Zags Athletic Giving members will have a presale which...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN sets game time for Michigan State's Armed Forces Classic showdown vs. Gonzaga
A unique date and venue are set for the 2022-23 college basketball season. ESPN recently announced its game time for Gonzaga and Michigan State; which will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veterans Day. The matchup is set for Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga-Michigan State tip time set for 3:30 on aircraft carrier in San Diego harbor
The tip time for Gonzaga-Michigan State has been set for 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, ESPN announced Wednesday. The Armed Forces Classic will be played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego Harbor on Veterans Day. ESPN’s Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the...
KHQ Right Now
Week 7 prep football preview: Trio of teams still undefeated in league as playoff scenarios remain murky
Just three teams remain undefeated in league play in the Greater Spokane League, one from each classification – though with three weeks left in the regular season, pretty much everything is still up for grabs. All three 4A teams will qualify for Week 10, though there’s new intrigue as...
Week 8 Idaho high school football preview: Top games to watch, players to see, score predictions
Here is an inside look at the top high school football games across the state of Idaho during the eighth full weekend of 2022. CLASS 5ANO. 9 COEUR D’ALENE VIKINGS (4-3) at NO. 10 POST FALLS TROJANS (5-2)7 p.m. (PST) Friday at Post Falls High School Game nugget: Coeur d’Alene has won six out of the ...
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
inlander.com
While you've been dreaming of a white ski season, the teams at the five local resorts have been busy making improvements big and small
After adding a high-speed lift and opening five new runs last year, 49 Degrees North is focused on internal expansion. They're extending three of those new runs — Alpine Steel, Gunslinger, Tin Star — farther up so now patrons will be able to drop in from Silver Ridge, not just from Beaver Slide.
Coeur d'Alene Press
La Niña is strengthening in the Pacific waters
It’s been one of the warmest and driest starts to October in recorded history across the Inland Northwest. There were four days in a row with high temperatures at or above 80 degrees at Cliff’s station in northwestern Coeur d’Alene. We came close to tying a record last week as the high was 80 degrees on Oct. 5, only two degrees below the record for the date. The warmest afternoon was on Oct. 4, with a high of 81 degrees. At the Spokane International Airport, there were only two days this month with highs in the 80s.
inlander.com
Political newcomer Maggie Yates hopes to unseat longtime incumbent Al French in the most contested race for Spokane County Commission
Al French didn't want the Spokane County Commission to grow from three members to five, as mandated by a 2018 state law. Now, as voters choose commissioners by district rather than countywide, he faces a strong opponent in what looks like the most contested race for the expanded board. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
KXLY
Cover your tomatoes! The coldest morning of the season on the way for Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking a cold Wednesday morning! Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s in Spokane, which is right about average, but it has been such a warm fall, it will still come as a shock. Many outlying areas in the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area will bottom out closer to freezing.
Washington winemaker enters whiskey business with new Spokane distillery
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington winemaker and Spokane native Andrew Browne is getting into the whiskey business. Browne, who owns Browne Family Vineyards, will be opening a new distillery in the Lilac City later this year. Browne Family Distillery will make limited-edition whiskey, bourbon and rye with bottles retailing between...
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday. Caution is still advised at all times for people...
pullmanradio.com
Bad Pass By WSU Student Causes 3 Car Crash Injuring 3 On SR26 Near LaCrosse
Three people were injured in a three-car accident on State Route 26 near LaCrosse on Friday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred near milepost 100 about 4 miles West of town around 1:30. Troopers say 18 year old Washington State University student Kaitlyn Harris of Tacoma was driving a sedan when she tried to pass vehicle Westbound. Harris struck two oncoming vehicles traveling Eastbound. Harris was injured and taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Her passenger 18 year old WSU student Shaniah Roberts of Lakewood was injured and taken to the hospital in Colfax. The driver of one of the vehicles that Harris struck 90 year old Joyce Kubitza of Blaine was injured and was eventually flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Troopers determined that Harris was trying to make a bad pass which caused the crash.
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
KXLY
Sunshine and light winds make for a great day – Mark
Beautiful weather continues with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s all week. Overnight lows are near normal with low to mid-40s temperatures. This weekend the sunny and warm conditions continue. In fact, we should see this pattern hold into next week. Plan your day. You can expect cool nights...
Azar’s to permanently close after 42 years in business
SPOKANE, Wash. — Azar’s, a longtime Mediterranean restaurant in Spokane, is permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day will be Saturday, October 22. Azar’s thanked the community and its customers who supported them throughout their 42 years in business. The owner is now pursuing a career as a real estate broker in Washington and Idaho. “We have enjoyed many...
ncwlife.com
Spokane enacts sit-and-lie ordinance, still battling homelessness
Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
Gonzaga Bulletin
West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place
Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
KREM
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
The mystery continues to know how a bike sitting on a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge, near Brown's addition, got there. What's your theory?
