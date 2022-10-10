Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Council Corner: Oct. 10, 2022 Study Session
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council jumped immediately into its tree preservation code update review to start its study session Monday. The discussion that followed outlined Council member thoughts as proposed ordinance is prepared for final consideration. Background: Lakewood Municipal Code (LMC) identifies how trees are protected/should be...
The Suburban Times
Affordable Housing Action Strategy Provides 2022 Update
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma provided an update on the Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS) during the City Council Study Session on October 11. During the presentation, 2025 Strategic Manager, Jacques Colon, and the AHAS Teams gave a presentation that included an overview of the Affordable Housing Action Strategy, project status updates for 2022, and a discussion about the increasing importance and need for anti-displacement strategies and emphasis on home-ownership.
The Suburban Times
Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831 Passed
TACOMA, Wash. – On October 11, the Tacoma City Council passed Second Amended Substitute Ordinance 28831, prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings in a 10-block radius around temporary shelters in Tacoma as well as Aspen Court (a City-permitted emergency and transitional housing facility) and all public property within 200 feet of Tacoma’s mapped rivers, waterways, creeks, streams, and shorelines.
New Kirkland ordinance requires more notice before rent increases
SEATTLE — A new ordinance in Kirkland requires landlords to give tenants more notice of rent increases. Rent caps are illegal in Washington state, but some local jurisdictions are going about other ways to add tenant protections. Rent increases can be particularly hard on families trying to make ends...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Suburban Times
Joni and Friends at United for University Place meeting this month
Submitted by Chris Saunders. On Wednesday, October 19 from 11:30 to 1:00 an international organization that serves and cares for children and adults with disabilities will be speaking at the coalition, United for University Place (U4UP). They are called Joni and Friends and the president is Joni Eareckson Tada, a quadriplegic from a swimming accident 55 years ago.
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
New King County homelessness effort modeled after disaster response
SEATTLE — King County and Seattle officials kicked off Wednesday the launching of the newly formed Housing Command Center (HCC), a new approach to help end homelessness in downtown Seattle and throughout King County. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority's (KCRHA) HCC is an emergency management system run by...
The Suburban Times
Student Government Day Applications Due October 24
TACOMA, Wash. — Students enrolled in Tacoma Public Schools – in the ninth through 12th grades – are encouraged to apply to participate in Student Government Day which takes place this year on November 8, 2022. The application deadline is October 24, 2022. Student Government Day participants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
October is Long-Term Planning Month, Assisted Living Locators Gives Tips On How To Pay Less For Assisted Living
TACOMA, Wash. – October is Long-Term Care Planning Month. Questions around how to afford the rising cost of assisted living and other levels of senior living come into special focus. As Americans grapple with inflation and increased costs, Assisted Living Locators Tacoma-Olympia, a local senior placement and referral service, is giving tips on how to pay less for assisted living.
MyNorthwest.com
Some WA property tax assessments up 50% while home values plunge
Postcards detailing soaring property tax assessments for home and land values are arriving in mailboxes this month – and the dramatic difference between these figures and up-to-date market values are shocking many taxpayers across Washington state. In some cases, the Dori Monson Show told listeners Thursday, current home sale...
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School Board to Host Special Virtual Meeting on Oct. 14
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a special meeting/workshop on Friday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
The Suburban Times
UW Tacoma Announces the Winners of the New SEKISUI Aerospace Emerging Human Resources Professional Scholarship
University of Washington Tacoma announcement. The UW Tacoma Professional Development Center has announced the recipients of the inaugural SEKISUI Emerging Human Resources Professionals Scholarship. Each student will receive a scholarship towards a certificate in human resources management, as well as opportunities to connect with leaders at Renton-based SEKISUI Aerospace, local HR association chapters, and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
The Suburban Times
Clover Park School District September 2022 Board Review
Clover Park School District announcement. During its Sept. 12 board meeting, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner. Superintendent’s Report. In his report, Banner discussed community engagement, enrollment, bond re-financing, the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) and union contract...
The Stranger
King County's Housing Crisis Jeopardizes Its Efforts to Reduce Crime
As part of the $15.8 billion budget proposal he released two weeks ago, King County Executive Dow Constantine added $2 million to expand a program called Vital, which provides services and supportive housing for so-called “prolific offenders”—or, as the county defines the term, people who get booked into jail at least four times a year for two out of three years.
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood is financial Triple Crown winner
City of Lakewood announcement. The city of Lakewood was named a Triple Crown Winner by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This designation recognizes cities that received the organization’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Award and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award. Lakewood is...
KOMO News
Seattle activates emergency operation center for 'disaster response' to homelessness
SEATTLE (KOMO) — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) and Seattle leaders announced the activation of the city’s emergency operations center to address the homelessness crisis. Dubbed the Housing Command Center, the facility is now functioning as a hub for homeless resources in the region in a...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Students and Staff Volunteer to Clean Up Local Wildlife Area
Clover Park School District announcement. Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner, staff and 40 student volunteers lent a helping hand at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife Area Community Day with Clover Park Rotary, Lakewood Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, city of Lakewood and more. On Saturday, Oct. 1,...
The Stranger
King County Wants to Help You Clear Your Weed Conviction
Ten years after Washington state legalized cannabis, King County Executive Dow Constantine is stepping up the County’s efforts to help people with weed-related convictions clear those marks from their criminal record. As part of his proposed $15.8 billion budget for the next two years, he wants to spend $2 million in cannabis tax revenue on beefing up the County’s outreach program that proactively contacts people with cannabis-related convictions to help them expunge those records and also wipe any outstanding court fines and fees.
Comments / 5