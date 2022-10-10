Read full article on original website
Related
Kylian Mbappe's mum retweets a post claiming her son has been the victim of a 'SMEAR CAMPAIGN' that has forced him to leave PSG amid reports he feels 'betrayed' by the club... after she said she was 'proud' of the forward
Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, has shared a tweet in support of her son as reports continue to emerge of problems behind the scenes at Paris Saint-Germain. French outlet L'Equipe had reported that Mbappe is at the centre of a PSG squad split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.
Inside incredible PSG squad split with just FOUR stars in Kylian Mbappe’s corner as Neymar clique dominate dressing room
KYLIAN MBAPPE has just FOUR allies left in the Paris Saint-Germain squad, according to reports. The French champions are in crisis mode after it emerged this week that Mbappe wants to LEAVE in January. Just five months after penning a £650,000-a-week contract extension, the 23-year-old has asked out as he...
Mexico advises fans not to wear Lucha Libre masks to World Cup
MEXICO CITY — Mexico fans have been advised by their government not to wear their colorful Lucha Libre wrestling masks at World Cup matches in Qatar to comply with local rules. Alfonso Zegbe of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) asked fans not to wear the masks at...
FIFA・
'I feel good, I'm ready to go': Ivan Toney declares that he is fully prepared to play for England at the World Cup after scoring brace for Brentford against Brighton
Ivan Toney declared himself ready for England World Cup duty after boosting his chances with both goals in Brentford's 2-0 win against Brighton. Bees striker Toney was called into the Three Lions squad for the first time last month but failed to get onto the pitch for the matches against Italy and Germany.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eden Hazard ‘booed by Real Madrid fans’ as he is hauled off pitch after less than an hour against Shakhtar Donetsk
EDEN HAZARD was booed off by Real Madrid fans as his Spanish nightmare continues. The former Chelsea star, 31, continues to struggle to find form with the LaLiga champions. The switch came after the Belgium international gave the ball away on multiple occassions during their Champions League visit to Shakhtar Donetsk..
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Manchester United Concerned Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face Mutli Game Ban
Manchester United are said to be concerned that Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to face a mutli game ban.
Pep Guardiola gives hilariously blunt reaction to reporter when asked why Man City are yet to win the Champions League
PEP GUARDIOLA gave a hilariously blunt reaction when asked why Manchester City are yet to win the Champions League. The two-time champ with Barcelona led City to the 2021 final before losing to Chelsea. But many are tipping the Premier League holders to finally break the curse this term. City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Manchester United legend and A-League mentor Dwight Yorke slams the 'disturbing' lack of black coaches in football: 'It's because of skin colour…what else could it be?'
Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke is convinced the colour of his skin has stalled his progression as a football manager. Now overseeing an attacking galaxy of stars in the A-League with Macarthur FC, the 50-year-old pointed to initially being overlooked for coaching roles in England not long after hanging up his playing boots.
Leaked Docs Link Soccer Star Cuauhtémoc Blanco to Narcos—Again
MEXICO CITY — A former Mexican soccer star turned state governor, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, is facing renewed accusations of being connected to drug cartel members in leaked military documents. The documents reportedly not only mention Blanco, but also members of his inner circle, and other politicians and government officials throughout the state of Morelos, where he governs.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chelsea star set to miss next 4-5 games and looks increasingly doubtful for the World Cup
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly been dealt a huge blow as his World Cup hopes are now in serious doubt due to injury. According to L’Equipe, the France international has a hamstring problem that looks set to rule him out of at least the next 4-5 games, and that could mean he’ll struggle to make it back in time to play in this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.
CBS Sports
Ballon d'Or 2022 live stream: TV channel, how to watch online, time, news with Karim Benzema the favorite
The 2022 Ballon d'Or will be awarded next Monday in Paris and it will be the 66th edition of the annual ceremony which is presented by monthly publication France Football. The prestigious prize recognizes the best soccer players in the world from the 2021-22 period and like last year, the ceremony will take place at Theatre du Chatelet. You can watch it live on Paramount+.
'This is the Champions League and you pay a high price for each error you make': Xavi admits Gerard Pique's blunder cost Barcelona in 3-3 draw with Inter Milan as he allowed Nicolo Barella to equalise, with Catalans facing Champions League exit
Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique made a costly error as Xavi Hernandez's side were left staring into the abyss with their Champions League dreams in tatters. A 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan has left the Catalan club facing a costly early exit from the competition having leveraged much of their controversial summer business on a strong run in the competition.
UEFA・
Erling Haaland Potentially In Doubt To Feature In Liverpool Showdown
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian failed to feature in yesterday's 0-0 draw against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.
Burkina Faso's latest coup leader named transition president
Burkina Faso's latest coup leader is now officially the country's transitional president
AOL Corp
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders. "We consider the military exercises that took place as a challenge to ensuring the security of...
Need a Slightly Used, Narco Boss–Owned Ferrari? Colombia Has a Deal for You!
Three Ferraris belonging to the alleged financial mastermind of a Colombian drug cartel are going to be auctioned off by the Colombian government. The proceeds will go “back to the people.”. The Ferraris are part of a total of 30 supercars—including 14 Ferraris—that were seized from Juan José Valencia,...
CARS・
World
Leicester’s Indian diaspora searches for answers after violence rocks multicultural British city
Leicester, England's Belgrave Road was rocked by violent confrontations in late September 2022. In Leicester, England, on the city’s eastern Belgrave Road, Hindu temples and Islamic schools sit blocks apart from each other. Diwali decorations are festooned across lampposts, and shoppers mill around storefronts displaying dazzling Indian saris. Everything...
Comments / 0