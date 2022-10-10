Read full article on original website
Intoxicated man pulls knife on friend during argument
Montgomery, Pa. — A man in Clinton Township who was intoxicated allegedly pulled a knife on his friend during an argument and then fled the scene. State police at Montoursville say Leonidez Garcia Ponce, 41, of Muncy, was at a home on Bishop Lane early the morning of Oct. 7 when he got into an argument with a friend and pulled the knife. The accuser contacted police, but Garcia Ponce fled the scene in his red pickup truck before they arrived. ...
Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
Blair County inmate’s death under investigation
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
local21news.com
Inmate charged after allegedly assaulting three corrections officers, fellow inmate
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An inmate at the Cumberland County Prison is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted three corrections officers and a fellow inmate at the prison. According to authorities, Corey A. Bennett, of Chambersburg, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Central Pa. man jailed for terrorizing woman, threatening to kill her with crossbow: police
A Huntingdon County man has been arrested after threatening to kill a woman with a crossbow, according to police. According to WJAC, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis Wilson Jr., a 28 year old resident of Three Springs, after they said he made terroristic threats and stalked a woman after a domestic dispute on Oct. 5.
Police discover small arsenal in home of convicted felon
Jersey Shore, Pa. — State Parole Officers removed multiple rounds of ammunition from a Jersey Shore home after they received information a parolee was living at the residence. Bullets and magazines were located throughout the property near the 300 block of Smith Street when officers responded on Sept. 28, investigators said. Robert Benjamin Seese, 36, of Jersey Shore was taken into custody by officers of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. ...
Pa. woman accused of stealing close to $4K from a water authority
It’s a case of taking money and not doing the right thing. According to 6WJAC, a Mineral Point woman is in hot water and is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Now, she has the Cambria County authorities...
WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
Woman leads foot chase at work site after Altoona Walmart theft, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza. According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving […]
Pa. woman agrees to plead guilty in intentional starvation deaths of her 2 daughters
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother accused in the intentional starvation deaths of her two young daughters has agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder and continue to cooperate in the prosecution of co-defendants. Marie Sue Snyder, 32, is scheduled to plead Oct. 31 to two counts of first-degree murder and...
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
State College
Benner Township Man Accused of ‘Swatting,’ Threatening Former Auto Parts Store Coworkers
A Benner Township man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly threatening to kill his former coworkers at a College Township auto parts store and placing phone calls to provoke a police response to the business. Leslie P. Scott, 40, was arrested on Monday after State College police said...
Pa. DA to seek death penalty in starvation deaths of girls, ages 6 and 4
WILLIAMSPORT -- The Lycoming County district attorney has made it official: He intends to seek the death penalty for two women if they are found guilty of intentionally starving to death two young girls. District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner had said when the girls’ mother, Marie Sue Snyder, 32, and...
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area
Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
Cumberland County man gets 11.5 to 23 months for 2021 stand-off, could be paroled soon
A Carlisle-area man who held Pennsylvania State Police at bay for nearly six hours last fall after they tried to serve arrest warrants on him will be eligible for parole soon after getting sentenced to 11-and-a-half months to 23 months in Cumberland County Prison Tuesday. The sentence puts Daniel J....
