CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead
The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Spencer Strider gets Game 3 NLDS start for Atlanta Braves
Right-hander Spencer Strider will start Game 3 of the NLDS for the Atlanta Braves on Friday, the team announced. Strider has not pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury. Veteran Charlie Morton will start Game 4 on Saturday, when Atlanta will look to either keep their season alive, or advance to a third straight NLCS. Here's how you can watch Game 3.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report
Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence should not have a significant impact on Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
CBS Sports
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Not kicking Thursday
Gould (knee) was working out on a side field during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice and is expected to be listed as a non-participant for the second straight day, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, Gould was in uniform...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers
The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Thursday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his health before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Lil'Jordan Humphrey: Staying with Pats
The Patriots re-signed Humphrey to the practice squad Thursday. Humphrey opened the regular season on New England's practice squad and was elevated for the season opener before signing to the active roster shortly thereafter. However, the fourth-year wideout saw his playing time fall over each of the past three weeks and was waived Tuesday. Humphrey should now be a likely candidate for subsequent game-day activations moving forward.
NFL・
Phillies minor league player from Greenlawn dies following battle with cancer
A Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguer who graduated from Harborfields High School has died from cancer
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
