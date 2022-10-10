Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO