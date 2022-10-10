Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa
Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell: Dishes eight dimes Wednesday
Russell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 24 minutes Wednesday in a preseason win over the Lakers. Minnesota rested both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for the game but started Russell and Anthony Edwards. Russell was solid in 24 minutes, knocking down three triples and recording a game-high eight assists against the team that drafted him second overall in 2015. The point guard is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals across three preseason contests. His shooting percentage can be a downer, but Russell figures to offer strong contributions as a passer and three-point threat again this season.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Bothered by groin injury
Parsons is expected to be limited practice participant Wednesday due to a groin injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Parsons suffered the injury in question during his two-sack performance in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but the groin issue isn't expected to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. Even so, those planning on deploying the star edge rusher in IDP leagues will still want to track his practice activity over the next few days.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner out indefinitely with rib injury; Eno Benjamin set to start vs. Seahawks, per report
Cardinals running back James Conner was not at practice Thursday, and he likely won't be on the field Sunday, either. After exiting Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Eagles with a rib injury, the veteran is expected to miss Week 6 against the Seahawks, according to Pro Football Network, if not additional games. That positions third-year reserve Eno Benjamin as the interim starter, with backup Darrel Williams also expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder
Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
