Charlotte, NC

The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have fired coach Matt Rhule, who went 11-27 in three seasons.

