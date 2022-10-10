ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert man sets swordfish record

By Mike Reid
 4 days ago
Calvert County’s Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.

The 38-year-old was on the charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew and was preparing to return to shore when the boat’s Shimano Tyrnos 50 two-speed reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, was tugging.

Terri
4d ago

I hope he was going to eat this beautiful fish, swordfish steaks are delicious but I don't like when people just go out hunting beautiful ocean creatures just to mount on a wall, these creatures are beautiful and should be protected, capturing and eating.

