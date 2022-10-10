Calvert man sets swordfish record

Calvert County’s Jeff Jacobs has been officially recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish caught in the canyons off the coast of Ocean City.

The 38-year-old was on the charter boat RoShamBo with Capt. Willie Zimmerman and crew and was preparing to return to shore when the boat’s Shimano Tyrnos 50 two-speed reel, baited with eel and a blue-white skirt, was tugging.