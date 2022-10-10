ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks Preseason Profile: Julius Randle Seeks Another Breakout

By Geoff Magliocchetti
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlccn_0iTGga0200

Julius Randle was the toast of the town during the New York Knicks' run to the 2021 playoffs but failed to justify a massive extension last year. Does redemption await?

New York City is a town partly built on the success ... and perhaps subsequent downfalls ... of overnight sensations, ones emerging through both the immediate and long-form variety.

Julius Randle was part of the sensation, repping the city's beloved hardwood pastime with the New York Knicks. Prior to his New York arrival, Randle proved serviceable over five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, few thought his 2019 Manhattan arrival would move the needle, as he was seen as a consolation prize for missing out on Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and Kyrie Irving.

Randle responded with a career-best season in his second metropolitan campaign, earning All-Star and All-NBA recognition en route to not only the Eastern Conference's fourth seed but the Most Improved Player Award as well. For his efforts, Randle was also granted a four-year, $117 million extension.

What's happened and what could happen since then?

2021-22 Season Review

On paper, Randle's numbers were more or less fine (leading the team at 20.1 points per game) but that was a four-point drop-off from the year prior. It was far from the only spot where Randle's game suffered, as his numbers fell in every nearly major statistical category (dropping nearly one full assist at 5.1 last year, and his field goal percentage sank from .456 to .411). Advanced efficiency stats were also not kind to Randle , but his struggles from deep were perhaps

No one's been able to truly pin down the ultimate factor or culprit behind Randle's sudden fall from grace, which also included a series of five-figure fines from the NBA. Some pinned the blame on clashing philosophies between head coach Tom Thibodeau and assistant Kenny Payne. Team president Leon Rose hinted that the season took an understandable emotional toll on Randle, especially after a triumphant campaign on both a personal and team level.

Things happened on the court, we saw some emotion coming out, saw some things happening. I think it affected his play at times," Rose said in an interview with MSG Network. "(He) was just not comfortable at times. It was just not being comfortable. He gave it his best effort. The three-point shot just didn’t go like last year, and you had teams keying on him more this year. At the end, he made some adjustments. I was proud of the fact he did fight through it.’’

The nadir came in January when Randle marred the Knicks' thrilling, RJ Barrett-induced comeback win over Boston. When Randle sank a fourth quarter basket, he greeted a series of legitimately excited cheers with a thumbs down, later clarifying his gesture was meant to tell fans to "shut the f*** up." He later penned an open letter to Knicks fans apologizing for the incident.

To his credit, Randle, like several other struggling Knicks, was able to end the season on a relative high note, averaging 24.4 points in ten late games before a quad injury disrupted and later ended his season.

2022-23 Season Preview

With Kemba Walker gone , Randle is perhaps the face of the Knicks' 2021-22 struggles. His name frequently lingered in the Knicks' hypothetical trade discussions , moving on was probably never realistic, as the $117 million price tag attached to him takes effect this season.

Payne has likewise moved on, having accepted the head coaching job at the University of Louisville. Some, in fact, theorized that Randle's late resurgence coincided with Payne's departure: the Knicks went 7-5 after he was introduced as the Cardinals' new boss on Mar. 18.

In other words, Randle is relatively low on excuses for the coming season, but he's embracing such a mindset. In addition to fixing the struggles on the statsheet, Randle has also expressed a desire to buy into the fast sets desired by Thibodeau and to do more without the ball.

“I want to be able to adjust and play faster, play on and off the ball,” Randle said as the Knicks gathered for the year. “For me, being in shape is always number one, so I take pride in that and every year I try to go back and look at how and adjust how I can be better and play faster and quicker basketball. Be efficient."

For better or worse, the Knicks and Randle are conjoined for the near future. How Randle responds could determine not only his own career path but this latest chapter of the seemingly eternal Knicks rebuild.

Knicks Preseason Profiles

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Kenny Payne
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Kevin Durant
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knicks Preseason Profile#The New York Knicks#The Los Angeles Lakers#New Orleans Pelicans#The Eastern Conference
FanSided

Draymond Green appears to threaten Warriors front office over contract situation

Draymond Green is still answering questions about the Warriors’ chemistry. His latest comments seem to be pointing fingers at the front office. Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at a Warriors practice has dominated the NBA conversation as preseason comes to an end. Draymond is back with the team and most of the comments coming from the team are about moving past the punch and getting back to business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Kevin Durant says Draymond Green punch won't derail Warriors

MILWAUKEE -- Kevin Durant knows some of the parallels are there. From a distance, the Brooklyn Nets' star forward has watched -- like everybody else -- the leaked video footage of Draymond Green punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole during practice. The defending champion Warriors' locker room has been hurt by the incident -- and the fact that it became public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
393
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy