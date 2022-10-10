ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Why we need to stop posting ‘before and after’ weight loss photos on social media

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TPhoc_0iTGfrnM00

Often posted by proud personal trainers, fitness app founders or weight-loss programme accounts, ‘before and after’ photos are all over social media.

On Instagram alone, you’ll find 13.8 million posts under the tag #weightlosstransformation, many showing side by side images of people in gym kit (or sometimes just their underwear) showing off how many pounds they’ve shifted since embarking on a new diet and/or exercise regime.

There’s nothing wrong with feeling proud of your achievements, of course, but is this focus on physical changes actually the best way to encourage healthy life choices?

New research from Asics reveals that 80% of people feel demotivated by before and after pics, while 73% believe society’s obsession with the perfect body image is damaging our mental health.

“An after picture, it doesn’t give you any context,” says online creator and activitist Jada Sezer, who was a plus size model for 10 years before leaving the industry to pursue other interests.

“You can definitely have an after picture that might have this idealised body type, yet [that person] could be hungry, could be really moody, it could affect their periods, they could be angry and have lost out on some relationships around them because of their moods.”

While social media users might think their impressive weight loss journey photos are inspirational to others, that’s not always the case. The research found that 48% of people feel insecure about their bodies after seeing exercise transformation pictures.

Sezer, who in 2019 ran the London Marathon in her underwear with journalist and author Bryony Gordon and is also an ambassador for UN Women UK, wants to encourage a more balanced approach to exercise and social media.

We caught up with the 33-year-old Londoner to talk fitness, body confidence and building a inclusive community online.

Do you think personal trainers and companies use before and after photos as a tool to get other people to sign up to their diet and exercise programmes?

“I think the fitness industry is a very, very large industry with a lot of profits to be made. And the fact that transformation pics have become a big part of that is to try and sell this idealised ideal of what you could become, it’s like selling a dream.

“It doesn’t take into account different people’s body compositions. It’s not very individualised. It’s very one [size] fits all. We’re all really different. I just find it can be quite reductive.”

Do you think there’s a healthy way to share your fitness journey on social media?

“The thing with Instagram is it’s always going to be a snapshot of someone’s experience – it’s not going to ever show anyone the full human experience of what that one person is going through.

“And then when you’re congratulated with likes, and these positive strokes that the algorithm of Instagram can often give us… that’s a whole other conversation to be had.

“But is Instagram the best place [to track your progress]? Or would it be maybe working with your personal trainer or a fitness coach and have that one-to-one relationship where you can also get that offline support?”

How does exercise benefit your mental health?

“Exercise helps me to realise how strong I am, [that I can] achieve certain milestones and challenges I’ve set myself. But also on a day-to-day maintenance basis, it helps me to get out any pent-up stress.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be a really sweaty, hardcore HIIT session four times a week. It can be literally just doing movement in my room, just doing some yoga and sun salutations for 20 minutes or whatever.”

Some people still believe you can’t be fit or healthy if you’re not a certain size, what would you say to those people?

“Fitness doesn’t look like one thing. The fat on your body doesn’t determine your fitness level, although we’ve been told for years that is the case through movies that show larger actors as the sloppy ones, the messy, dirty, lazy ones.

“There’s a lot of very ‘skinny fat’ people that are internally not very healthy. They might have fast metabolisms but are on a McDonald’s diet. You might assume that they are really, really healthy. They must workout, their life must be perfect. And I think it’s about changing that narrative.”

You’ve built a really supportive online community but how do you deal with negative comments?

“I always feel really inspired and motivated when I get negative comments. It often happens when big media campaigns come out, because I reach an audience that’s outside my current community. It gives me a really good indication of how far we still need to move with body positivity.

“We should be appreciating our bodies even more, and sharing that with other women that may feel they’re in a situation – whether it’s online or offline – and have had criticism from other people, to remember how special our bodies are.”

What are the most encouraging kind of messages you receive?

“I think it’s really beautiful that people share their stories [such as] really harrowing experiences they’ve had, that have really destroyed them at times.

“Even mums that share my profile with their daughters, or women that have said, ‘We’ve got into running because of your experience,’ or ‘I went to the gym for the first time’, or send me pictures of them wearing shorts.

“Or ‘I wore that bra that you recommended and it’s changed the way I wear a top, because I’ve been shopping the wrong bras for so long’. Things like that make me feel really, really proud.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryony Gordon
wdfxfox34.com

How To Lose 20 pounds In 2 Weeks?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/06/17/how-to-lose-20-pounds-in-2-weeks/. How to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks? First, you can’t lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks in a healthy way. The only way you can do that is by starving yourself and that would cause a lot of health issues if you decided to do that. The average weight-loss is 1 to 2 pounds per week and that should always be one of your weight loss goals.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Woman transforms jeans from size 8 to size 12 with clever TikTok trick

A resourceful TikTok user has shared a handy trick to help transform tight jeans into something more comfortable.In a video that has been viewed more than eight million times, Abby demonstrates how she was able to turn her snug size eight jeans into a size 12, with just a showerhead and ten minutes of free time.She hops into the shower fully clothed, aiming the water directly at her jeans until they were completely soaked, before stretching to loosen up the denim.After air-drying the trousers, she says she can feel a “huge difference”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness App#Un Women#Overweight And Obesity
boxrox.com

22 Day Ab Challenge for an Amazing Six Pack (Zero Equipment Needed)

This 22 day ab challenge for an amazing six pack is suitable for all athletes, whatever your current training level. No equipment is required either, making it perfect for anyone to try. The program is designed by Athlean-X. Structure of the 22 Day Ab Challenge for an Amazing Six Pack.
WORKOUTS
newschain

Forensics experts scouring house where human remains were found

Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains. Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Instagram
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Four astronauts return to Earth after six months on space station

Four astronauts have returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule at the end of a nearly six-month space station mission, splashing down in the Atlantic off Florida. Wet and windy weather delayed their homecoming but SpaceX and Nasa finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, which has been their residence since April.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
newschain

Turkey and Russia to study Putin’s gas hub proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said his country and Russia have instructed their energy authorities to immediately begin technical studies on a proposal from the Kremlin that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of exporting more gas through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Micky Mellon keeping feet on the ground after Tranmere beat Crewe to go sixth

Micky Mellon is happy to stay grounded after Tranmere’s 3-0 win over Crewe lifted Rovers up to sixth in Sky Bet League Two. A fifth successive league victory was achieved by goals from on loan Southampton defender Dynel Simeu, Elliott Nevitt and a late deflected effort claimed by Lee O’Connor, while the Prenton Park side also recorded a fifth straight clean sheet.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy