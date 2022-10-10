ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CarDadBill: Jeep Wrangler Sahara quiet and powerful

By William Chamberlain
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago

Editor's Note: The Times will be running some videos from William Chamberlain, a former local columnist, on an occasional basis.

The plug-in Jeep is here and we are excited to get some seat time. I’ve never been a huge fan of Wranglers, but this one is by far my favorite version. I love the quiet and powerful power train as well as the clean and updated exterior.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

