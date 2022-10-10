Editor's Note: The Times will be running some videos from William Chamberlain, a former local columnist, on an occasional basis.

The plug-in Jeep is here and we are excited to get some seat time. I’ve never been a huge fan of Wranglers, but this one is by far my favorite version. I love the quiet and powerful power train as well as the clean and updated exterior.

More: CarDadBill: Kia Carnival the hottest grocery getter around

More: CarDadBill: Ford Bronco a true diamond

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: CarDadBill: Jeep Wrangler Sahara quiet and powerful