Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
Former OK deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant girlfriend
An Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after he was accused of abusing his pregnant girlfriend.
KTUL
Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputy arrested, fired for attacking his pregnant girlfriend
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — We are learning more about why an Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy is no longer on the force. Court Records show he is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Sheriff Tommie Johnson says the deputy was suspended after his arrest in OKC. Now, that formal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
KTUL
Oklahoma County deputy fired after domestic abuse charges
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was fired following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse charges. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday. "Mr. Jackson was immediately suspended when we learned of the investigation...
KTUL
OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
Pott. Co. sheriffs investigating body found in minivan
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s office is investigating if a dead body found in the back of an abandoned minivan in Grady County has ties to a missing Shawnee man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
OKC Police release body cam footage of police shooting in Northwest OKC
Oklahoma City Police released body cam video showing the moments their officers opened fire on a suspect with a gun.
Edmond Police Arrest Man Following Brief Chase
Edmond police arrested a man accused of attempting to rob multiple stores in Edmond on Tuesday night. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd St. and Bryant Ave. in Edmond following the robbery reports. They located the suspect and a short chase began. The suspect crashed the car and...
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot to death at Oklahoma City motel identified
Officials have identified the man who was found shot to death at an Oklahoma City motel.
Family & Friends Looking For Answers After Man Brutally Beaten Outside OKC Bar
Close friends and family of a metro man who was found brutally beaten outside a northwest Oklahoma City bar over the weekend are asking for the public’s help. Oklahoma City police are working to identify suspects and what motivated the attack of Greg Simon who is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center.
Overnight Standoff In Norman Ends As Police Make Arrest
The Norman Police Department has ended a 12-hour standoff after a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. The standoff began when Norman Police responded to a burglary in progress at around 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, in a neighborhood near North Porter Avenue and East Tecumseh Road. The suspect, Alexander Daniel...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
Father of four found dead at troubled Oklahoma City motel
For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn.
wdnonline.com
Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement
Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
An Oklahoma City man and the elderly woman with health issues that he helped described their encounter Thursday as her husband was in the hospital clinging to life.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
Comments / 0