News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
KTUL

Oklahoma County deputy fired after domestic abuse charges

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was fired following his arrest on charges of domestic abuse charges. Officials say Anthony Jackson was suspended from duty on Tuesday and later arrested on Wednesday. "Mr. Jackson was immediately suspended when we learned of the investigation...
KTUL

OCSO: Woman dies after being stabbed in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KOKH) - According to OCSO, the woman stabbed in Spencer Thursday afternoon has died. The stabbing occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house located on Fox Ave. The woman's neighbor is in custody at this time for questioning, but deputies believe the stabbing spurred from a...
KTUL

Norman police release additional details on 12-hour standoff

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man was arrested on Wednesday after a 12-hour standoff. Police responded to a reported burglary in the 3200 block of Timber Shadows Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived on the scene and were told that a man later identified as 32-year-old...
Public Safety
Public Safety
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man killed in Plaza Inn homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that left a 41-year-old man dead on Monday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn shortly before 9 a.m. after getting reports of gunshots. Police found Kentrell Kindred dead when they arrived on the scene. No arrests have been...
wdnonline.com

Midwest City withdraws from CJAC, Edmond renews agreement

Amid calls for local municipalities to stop sending detainees to the Oklahoma County Jail, the city council of Midwest City recently voted to end its participation with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council (CJAC), while the Edmond City Council renewed its agreement with CJAC for 10 years. Edmond elected...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
