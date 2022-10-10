ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers announce kickoff time for Tulane game

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
Kickoff time when Memphis plays at Tulane on Oct. 22 will be at 2:30 p.m., the school announced on Monday, Oct. 10.

It will be aired on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, which will be decided after the games are played this weekend. Tulane is playing well above its expectations of a seventh-place finish in the AAC. The Green Wave is 5-1 and 2-0 in the conference after beating Houston and East Carolina.

The Tigers face East Carolina this week and suffered a 33-32 loss to Houston last week despite having a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. Memphis has a 2-1 conference record and will still be in good shape heading to New Orleans if it can get past ECU on Saturday.

Comments / 0

