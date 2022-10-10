ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, VA

cbs19news

Familiar restaurant named on national list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, there are 30 children battling critical illnesses in the Shenandoah Valley who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The organization says volunteers in the Harrisonburg area can help make that happen. Right now, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has 16 wish...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors

The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
WHSV

ShenGo Bus System celebrates 1 year of service

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s first-ever public transportation system celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. The ShenGo bus system launched last year and so far it’s been a smashing success. The bus system was started through a grant that runs through June of 2023. In its first...
WOODSTOCK, VA
WHSV

Honey Run Elementary hosts Careers on Wheels

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honey Run Elementary School in Shenandoah County had their first Careers on Wheels Event bring out community professionals from all kinds of backgrounds. Military vehicles, tractor trailers and fire trucks all filled the field at the school, Wednesday morning. “We have Trumbo Electric and Streett Trucking...
QUICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater ensembles to perform at homecoming concert

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia, including many from the Shenandoah Valley. The conference is primarily a training opportunity designed to challenge SWAT officers to excel in a...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience. SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WHSV

Exploring sobriety through Sober Curious movement

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Harvard survey, since 2020, binge drinking increased by 21% during the pandemic. Along with that, the number of people who live a sober lifestyle has decreased. However the number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased. The...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Veterinary Technology program turns 50 at Blue Ridge Community College

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is celebrating half a century of preparing students to care for our furry friends. Staff shares that one of the factors to the program being successful include utilizing equipment that is seen in any animal hospital. On top of the hands-on curriculum, a 48-year-graduate turned professor loves that students can leave prepared for three different jobs in the profession.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Out of Darkness Walk set for Saturday; memorial for those lost to suicide

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville Out of Darkness Community Walk is set for Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. The walk is meant to bring awareness to mental health, honor those lost to suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $60,000.
STAUNTON, VA
PhillyBite

Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Open Doors in need of transportation for temporary shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg will reopen for its thermal season on November 7. With the shelter operating on a rotating model, switching between host churches it needs some help to get its guests there. “We’ve been working on the commitment that there...
HARRISONBURG, VA

