WHSV
Rockingham County Landfill partners with Weyers Cave flower farm for composting project
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Leaves can clutter up your yard doing the fall season, but before you take those bags to the landfill, a local business wants to take them off your hands to help their products grow. “I grew up on a poultry farm and Jess grew up...
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
WHSV
Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, there are 30 children battling critical illnesses in the Shenandoah Valley who are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The organization says volunteers in the Harrisonburg area can help make that happen. Right now, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has 16 wish...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
WHSV
ShenGo Bus System celebrates 1 year of service
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County’s first-ever public transportation system celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday. The ShenGo bus system launched last year and so far it’s been a smashing success. The bus system was started through a grant that runs through June of 2023. In its first...
WHSV
Honey Run Elementary hosts Careers on Wheels
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honey Run Elementary School in Shenandoah County had their first Careers on Wheels Event bring out community professionals from all kinds of backgrounds. Military vehicles, tractor trailers and fire trucks all filled the field at the school, Wednesday morning. “We have Trumbo Electric and Streett Trucking...
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
WHSV
Bridgewater ensembles to perform at homecoming concert
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College’s Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, a jazz band featuring alumni from 1982 to 2022, and a newly formed chamber ensemble, Meridiane, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music during the annual Homecoming Concert.
WHSV
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County launch online trail guide
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have partnered on a tourism project to create an online trail guide and are hoping to draw more visitors to the area’s many hiking trails. The online guide will be a resource for outdoor enthusiasts. The website was developed using a...
WHSV
Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia, including many from the Shenandoah Valley. The conference is primarily a training opportunity designed to challenge SWAT officers to excel in a...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
WHSV
HPD hosts 20th SWAT Competition
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The best training is hands-on experience. SWAT Teams from around the commonwealth came to the Valley to compete in the 20th SWAT Competition. Not only is it a time to hone response skills, but it’s also a time to see how each SWAT Team compares.
WHSV
What can you do to make sure your heating system is good for the winter?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As winter inches closer, now is a good time to prep your home for the cold weather. Morgan Kilimnik from Valley Comfort Systems said the number one thing you should do is check your air filters, but there are other things you need to do, too.
WHSV
Exploring sobriety through Sober Curious movement
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Harvard survey, since 2020, binge drinking increased by 21% during the pandemic. Along with that, the number of people who live a sober lifestyle has decreased. However the number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased. The...
WHSV
Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school. Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12. “They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President...
WHSV
Veterinary Technology program turns 50 at Blue Ridge Community College
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is celebrating half a century of preparing students to care for our furry friends. Staff shares that one of the factors to the program being successful include utilizing equipment that is seen in any animal hospital. On top of the hands-on curriculum, a 48-year-graduate turned professor loves that students can leave prepared for three different jobs in the profession.
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WHSV
Out of Darkness Walk set for Saturday; memorial for those lost to suicide
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Greater Shenandoah Valley/Charlottesville Out of Darkness Community Walk is set for Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park. The walk is meant to bring awareness to mental health, honor those lost to suicide and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The fundraising goal for this year’s walk is $60,000.
PhillyBite
Virginia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
WHSV
Open Doors in need of transportation for temporary shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg will reopen for its thermal season on November 7. With the shelter operating on a rotating model, switching between host churches it needs some help to get its guests there. “We’ve been working on the commitment that there...
