HS Sports Recap/Preview
2nd Region Championship (@Hopkinsville) I had scarcely moved from my spot to take the midfield teams pictures when the scoring got started. After an extremely early penalty call, Ethan Hale was given a golden opportunity on a PK and took advantage. He slapped one into the back of the net and handed UHA a 1-0 lead. It was at this point my thought of ‘the Blazer have a real shot’ became ‘they are gonna win this thing’. They tried their very best, but ultimately fell short. It was not for lack of effort, physicality, or heart though. Quinton Quarles play a spectacular game in goal, but a spectacular play by Henderson County would tie it up in the sixth minute, and from there it felt very much like the Blazers were on their heels, after putting the Colonels on theirs early. We would head to the half 2-1 in favor of the Colonels who had gotten another score off a rebound. Quarles actually saved the ball not once but twice, before Henderson County found the back of the net in minute in the twenty-first minute. UHA proceeded to hold them without a score for the first twenty-eight minutes of half number two playing their guts out. Those twenty-eight minutes did include a yellow card for each side as they battled for a spot in the title game. Ultimately with eleven or so minutes remaining the Colonels tacked on a third goal just for good measure, but it was a spectacular effort from the Blazers.
HS Football Preview/Schedule
After a week off The Hopkinsville Tigers are back in action tonight as they travel to Murray to battle The Calloway Co. Lakers. Both the Tigers and Lakers are looking for their first district win of the season. Hopkinsville is 2 and 5 on the year while Calloway Co. is 0-7.
West, Knight meet in Hopkinsville Mayoral debate
The League of Women Voters brought the two candidates running to be Mayor of Hopkinsville together in a debate forum Thursday evening. Democrat Alethea West and Republican James R. Knight fielded questions concerning topics from across the board, from downtown revitalization, the pension system, small businesses, housing, social media and more. They spoke in detail about their top priorities if elected, with Knight saying he intends to focus on job growth and creation, and on public safety city-wide.
Robert Dale Moffet
(82, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Friday October 14th at 10 a.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Kay Eltringham-Hartwell
(46, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday October 15th at Hillcrest Baptist Church with private burial to be held at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
Patricia Beard
(72, of Cadiz) There will be no services at this time. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Florida company purchases, plans to renovate Boulevard shopping center
A Florida company has purchased the old K-Mart building on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville and intends to renovate. The shopping center, known as Pennyrile Marketplace, is currently home to Harbor Freight Tools, Bargain Hunt and Farmers Home Furniture, is located at 3010 Fort Campbell Boulevard and was purchased by Fimiani Development Corporation out of Florida. According to a news release, they plan to perform renovations to the property including landscaping, improved signage and resurfacing of the parking lot.
Consolidation, test scores discussed at school board League debate
Consolidation, test scores and taxes made up a good chunk of the discussion during the League of Women Voters debate forum between the candidates running for Christian County School Board in District 5. Incumbent Tom Bell and challenger Dan Mason went head-to-head on those topics and numerous others, with plenty...
Downtown trick-or-treating set for Halloween Day in Hopkinsville
Halloween is fast approaching and downtown trick-or-treating will be taking place in Hopkinsville on the day itself. Downtown Trick-or-Treating gets underway October 31 at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 5:30 p.m.—Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says they’re excited to welcome families back for candy and fun, and they’re expecting a huge turnout.
Two hurt in head-on crash on East Ninth Street
Two people were injured in a head-on collision on East Ninth Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened right before 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of East Ninth and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Lt. Payton Rogers says 48-year-old Lance Johnson of Clarksville was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and from there flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville for head injuries and possible internal injuries.
Tribble, Gilliam talk priorities, visions for the county in Judge-Executive debate
Budgets, priorities and infrastructure were just some of the subjects discussed by the candidates for Christian County Judge-Executive at Thursday’s Hopkinsville League of Women Voters debate forum. Incumbent Democrat Judge-Executive Steve Tribble will face off against Republican Fiscal Court Magistrate Jerry Gilliam in the November 8 general election, and...
CCPS Superintendent talks school year, upcoming assessment data
The first nine weeks of the school year are coming to a close and the Superintendent of Christian County Public Schools says its been a strong start to one of the first normal years since the pandemic. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says it’s been great to get back to normal, with...
Campanile Productions to bring “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra
Campanile Productions is gearing up to bring the show “Something Rotten” to the Alhambra Theater next week and the final rehearsals are in full swing. Speaking with the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville last week, Dr. Jeffrey Riggs and some of the performers putting on the show talked about how excited they are to bring this show to Hopkinsville. Becky Dearman says Something Rotten is the story of two brothers determined to best William Shakespeare and how that leads them into humorous misadventure.
Local law enforcement to welcome new officers
Local law enforcement agencies are welcoming new officers into their ranks as they recently graduate the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s basic training academy. According to a news release, the graduates of Class 531 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol...
Public library Fall Festival coming up later this month
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library is hosting a fall festival on October 28 in partnership with the Christian County Public Schools Kindergarten Readiness Initiative. It will take place at the public library from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. that day and Executive Director DeAnna Sova says it will take place...
Hopkinsville man charged with assaulting police officer, resisting arrest
A Hopkinsville man is facing charge of resisting arrest and assault of a police officer following an incident early Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville police report, officers were in the area of Means Avenue just after midnight and observed a vehicle make an improper turn, prompting a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, it was learned that the driver—33-year-old Paul Waites of Hopkinsville—had a warrant out for his arrest.
Candidates for County Clerk talk election, services and plans in League forum
There was a full slate on the schedule Wednesday for the return of Hopkinsville League of Women Voters debate forums, with the first round going to the candidates running for Christian County Clerk. Longtime clerk Republican candidate Melinda Humphries is squaring off against current County Treasurer Democrat Walter Cummings on...
