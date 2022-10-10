ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

‘Morning Joe’ Calls Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Worse Than Trump’s ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape: GOP at Its ‘Lowest’ (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Guest
4d ago

Nobody in their right mind cares what the Morning Joe show thinks. And what about Warnocks skeletons. He’s got a vivid past too. This baiting goes both ways.

dude
3d ago

Talking head used to be a Republican and now he’s a democrat. Walker paid for an abortion and now he regrets it and is a pro-life conservative. People can change. Why is it OK for that sleepy little turn coat and not for Walker?

