Read full article on original website
Related
Low-price grocer Aldi to open its first store on Staten Island in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you travel across the bridge to shop at Aldi -- the grocery chain known for its bargain prices and exclusive store brands -- you’re in luck: The supermarket retailer has announced plans to open its first Staten Island location in 2023. “We are excited...
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
New York Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
Major Stop and Shop update as retailer unveils $140million changes to stores to tailor them to individual needs
STOP & Shop has made major changes that will give customers a more individualized experience. Three of its New York stores have received high-end makeovers as part of a $140million upgrade program to improve the shopping experience. Two of the Stop & Shop locations in New York City, which now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Migrant children to enroll at Staten Island schools next week. How is NYC preparing for their arrival?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As thousands of migrants from the southern border flock to New York City in droves, city public schools are gearing up for hundreds of children of asylum-seekers to enroll in its buildings next week, including at Staten Island schools. Nearly 100 migrant children will be...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
anash.org
Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport
Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
Migrant crisis, violent crime, high gas prices all easy to solve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Some things seem so complex. But they’re actually quite simple. Take the migrant crisis that’s engulfing New York City right now, including Staten Island. Some are worried about how the migrants, many of them from politically unstable Venezuela, will be taken care of....
New Baby Shark balloon to join Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade lineup this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nickelodeon’s beloved Baby Shark will make its debut in the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year in a new float-balloon hybrid element. The 18-foot-long float will feature an underwater seascape that includes members of the shark family, as well as starfish...
Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement
For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
NYC low-income childcare voucher applications reopened after backlog
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Low-income families in the five boroughs can again apply for childcare vouchers after city officials cleared a program backlog, Mayor Eric Adams’ office announced Wednesday. The mayor invited the families of all 36,000 children on a waitlist for the highly-subsidized Administration for Children’s Services...
New flights from Newark, NJ Airport to Europe coming in 2023
NEWARK — Buoyed by full planes across the Atlantic this summer, United Airlines is planning another increase in its summer service from the United States to Europe next year. United said Wednesday that it will resume seasonal flights from Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, which it dropped in...
Royalty on Staten Island : Latest ‘From the Scene’ podcast takes a look at Princess Anne’s secret visit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 35, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance and SILive.com Reporter and Social Media specialist Lauren Lovallo discusses her exclusive story on Princess Anne of the British Royal family visiting the National Lighthouse Museum in St. George. “There there must have...
$4B in federal money still on the table for NYC 10 years after Hurricane Sandy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hurricane Sandy left New York City desperate for funds to help repair and revitalize some of its most critical infrastructure, but nearly 10 years later, nearly $4 billion in federal money has yet to be spent, according to a new report from City Comptroller Brad Lander.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1