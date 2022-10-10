ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Armstrong
4d ago

There are so many lazy takers on government assistance. Many of them keep breeding and demand more benefits and larger lodgings. This man has no control over his condition and is still trying to remain independent, very sad.

Donna M Harney
4d ago

I'm disabled myself and I feel very sorry 😐 and angry for people who can't work because of their health and I'm not 🚫 a lie ever anytime this is not about people being lazy they are very sick and need help right now so please stop being so nasty and mean and talking about stuff like this unless you know something about it

49 state of mind
4d ago

No amount of money is worth being disabled!!!! It’s not just your body that feels the pain but your spirit feels it also. Work every day you can 👍🏿

msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
Daily Mail

They had comfortable lives and happy families - but now these Australian women are forced to stay in cars or hostels after they were suddenly left without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'

Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
HOMELESS
Tracey Folly

Man demands young female employee unlock the doors to a closed convenience store and then won't leave

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
scitechdaily.com

Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated

The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Aldi could to forced to pay millions in compensation for making warehouse workers start 15 minutes early for safety checks and 'warm-up activities'

The Federal Court has found supermarket chain Aldi underpaid workers at one of its distribution centres by making them commence work before their rostered start. Aldi could be liable for millions of dollars in compensation after a Federal Court judge found the supermarket chain had underpaid warehouse workers in Sydney.
RETAIL

