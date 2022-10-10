ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

KTUL

Yuengling to start selling beer in Oklahoma in early 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Yuengling will begin to sell its beer in Oklahoma in early 2023, the company announced Wednesday. In addition to Oklahoma, the company will also begin to sell beer in Kansas and Missouri. "These states are home to passionate fans, loyal beer drinkers, and great partners,"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma drought nearing its worst since 2012

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drought conditions across Oklahoma continue to get worse due to several months with below average rainfall. A mid-October update released by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed the categories of severe drought and higher are approaching the same coverage area as 2012. Exceptional drought, the worst...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

First flu death reported in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the first flu death of the season. Health officials say since the beginning of flu season on September 1, approximately 17 Oklahomans have been hospitalized and one person has died. In other parts of the U.S., flu...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PHOTO GALLERY: 12 finalists in the mix to be Oklahoma's next Teacher of the Year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year on Wednesday. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Drought conditions worsening in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Drought conditions are worsening in Oklahoma, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows. Nearly 86 percent of the state is dealing with extreme to exceptional drought conditions, an increase from 76% the week prior. Exceptional drought conditions specifically have jumped from 18%...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Addicted Oklahoma: Drug disposal boxes work to save lives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A staggering number of Americans die each day from overdoses. For many people, addiction starts with unwanted and unsecured prescription drugs in the home. "Don't leave them in an unlocked medicine cabinet, sitting on a nightstand, or in a nightstand drawer, where kids can get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma Tax Commission reaffirms decision on individual income taxes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission has ruled in favor that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. Governor Stitt responded in favor of the ruling. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming that every Oklahoma citizen is required...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage

Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt issues executive order, appoints John Laws as Secretary of Budget and State CFO

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has appointed John Laws a Secretary of Budget and Statewide Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Secretary of Budget cabinet position was previous held by Mike Mazzei, who resigned from the position back in 2020. There was never a replacement for Secretary of Budget announced after Mazzei resigned two years ago, until Stitt issued the order on Thursday to name Laws as the new Secretary of Budget and CFO.
OKLAHOMA STATE

