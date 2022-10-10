ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates fight for Oklahoma inmate weeks before scheduled execution

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Advocates continue to fight for the life of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild.

Fairchild is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 17. He has a clemency hearing with the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday morning.

Fairchild has sat on death row for nearly 30 years. He was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City in 1993.

According to his legal team, Fairchild suffers from multiple mental illnesses and is unfit to be executed.

Rev. Don Heath works with the Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty. He spoke at a press conference Friday discussing the fight to save Fairchild’s life.

“Richie Fairchild has been a model prisoner and has repeatedly expressed remorse for killing Adam Broomhall,” Heath said. “He is 62 years old and suffers from brain damage. He already has served 25 years in prison for his crime and is asking to be allowed to die in prison of natural causes instead of by poisoning by the state. This case cries out for mercy and forgiveness.”

Additional petitions are scheduled to be delivered to Gov. Kevin Stitt a few days before Fairchild’s scheduled execution. If the Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency, Gov. Stitt will have the final say.

kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
OKLAHOMA STATE
