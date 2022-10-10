ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Township, OH

Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Newton Township, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox17

Nessel partners with Michigan Humane in animal abuse investigation

DETROIT — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined Michigan Humane in efforts to crack down on animal abuse in the Detroit area. Together, they announced charges have been filed against a 52-year-old River Rouge man for allegedly operating a dog fighting ring. They say he submitted photos and videos depicting dog fights to social media and engaged in discussions related to the breeding and selling of dogs for the ring.
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

It’s my house too, since that’s still the address on my driver’s license: Orange Police Blotter

Harassing communication, trespassing: Waterford Court. A resident reported at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 28 her ex-boyfriend, 43, text-messaged that her male friend had to be off “their” property by the time the ex showed up there. She told police the ex was jealous and still believed he lived there because it was still the address listed on his driver’s license -- even though he moved out three months ago.
ORANGE, OH
sciotopost.com

23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
CLEVELAND, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

