erienewsnow.com
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
Grand jury indicts woman accused of beating boy in viral video
Amber McElravy, 27, now faces six counts of felony child-endangering charges.
FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.
We are waiting for more information about a series of simultaneous raids early Thursday in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Fox17
Nessel partners with Michigan Humane in animal abuse investigation
DETROIT — Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined Michigan Humane in efforts to crack down on animal abuse in the Detroit area. Together, they announced charges have been filed against a 52-year-old River Rouge man for allegedly operating a dog fighting ring. They say he submitted photos and videos depicting dog fights to social media and engaged in discussions related to the breeding and selling of dogs for the ring.
It’s my house too, since that’s still the address on my driver’s license: Orange Police Blotter
Harassing communication, trespassing: Waterford Court. A resident reported at 11:10 p.m. Sept. 28 her ex-boyfriend, 43, text-messaged that her male friend had to be off “their” property by the time the ex showed up there. She told police the ex was jealous and still believed he lived there because it was still the address listed on his driver’s license -- even though he moved out three months ago.
Seven locals indicted by feds in drug case
Four Mahoning County residents are among seven indicted this week for selling drugs in Western Pennsylvania
Traffic moving again after accident on I-77
An accident has been reported along 77 Northbound.
More than 200 animals seized from Pa. farm
The Pennsylvania State Police recently seized more than 200 animals from a Summit Township farm after reports of animal cruelty.
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio
Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
sciotopost.com
23 Ohioans Indicted as Part of Narcotics Distribution Ring Involving Bulk Amounts of Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine, Cocaine, Methamphetamine & other Narcotic
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The government added 12 defendants and 28 new charges to a federal narcotics conspiracy case that now charges 23 total individuals. A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced the case in July after a federal grand jury indicted 11 defendants for distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in central Ohio within 1,000 feet of a Columbus elementary school.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for fugitive who escaped halfway house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the publics help in locating a fugitive who went missing from a halfway house. Deondray Crayton, 35, was last known to be living in the Cleveland area. A reward could be given for information leading to...
hometownstations.com
More Than 4 Million Deadly Dosages of Fentanyl Seized in Ohio During DEA Enforcement Surge
Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division today announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio. As part of the...
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Fox17
Meijer partnership makes shopping easier for the blind and visually impaired
MICHIGAN — October is Blindness Awareness Month. Meijer has partnered with the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) to make shopping in its stores much easier for blind and low-vision customers, this month and beyond. The stores are working with an app called Aira, a visual interpreting...
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
