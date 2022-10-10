ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Betty (McVicker) Shuman

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty (McVicker) Shuman, 78, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1944, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Fay McVicker and Bonnie (Watson) McVicker. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Shuman.
Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
Connie Gail Knicely

WESTON- Connie Gail Knicely, 72, of Buckhannon, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 11th , 2022 in WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She was born in Dille, WV on April 7 th , 1950: daughter of the late Everett Rush and Alma (Ramsey) Rush. On May 21 st , 2004, she married James Knicely, who preceded her in death in June of 2021.
Shinnston, WV
Obituaries
Walter Anthony Hatton

WESTON- Walter Anthony Hatton, 89, of Troy, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 28th , 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born on Staten Island, NY on August. 20th, 1933, to the late George Michael and Elizabeth Veronika (Singhofen) Hatton. He was married to the...
Mountaineers roll past Lewis County, 8-1

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty came into Lewis County with a zero in the win column. Eighty minutes later, powered by a four-goal performance from defender-turned striker Kayleigh Ryan and a dominant showing in the midfield by Emma Elliott, it left with an 8-1 victory.
Breaks falls WVU's way

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain. It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
Lincoln County, West Virginia, man charged with murder in shooting

BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of slaying a fellow Branchland resident Thursday night. Cory Donahue, 30, is being held with bond in the homicide of Richard Vance, 34, who was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Burke Funeral Home to close

ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
Visit Preston County historical sites Sunday

KINGWOOD — Preston County History Day will be Sunday, Oct. 16. Visit Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; the James McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg from 1-4 p.m.; and the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from a thoroughly entertaining, and just as nerve-wracking, 43-40 West Virginia win over Baylor in Big 12 football action. The Mountaineers forced three turnovers and scored twice on defense, including a fumble recovery and a two-pointer on a blocked extra point. Welcome to the discussion.
Work behind scenes led to victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
Terra Alta Civic Club meets, plans for future events

TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Civic Club met recently at the Terra Alta Ambulance Hall. Members present were Teddi Cox, Margie Dixon, Pat Greaser, Mary Jo Gregg, Norleen Hoadley, Marilyn Metheny, Jenni Mills, Gail Rose, Elaine Stickler and Charlotte Wiles.
