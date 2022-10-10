Read full article on original website
Kevin Gates concertgoers concerned about violence
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday, many gather at the Simmons Bank Arena to see Multi-platinum rap artist, Kevin Gates in action. “Kevin Gates, turn up!” “We love him. got my shirt on!” “That’s my husband.” Excitement pours from fans who say they’ve waited awhile for this moment. One says she bought her tickets in […]
Kait 8
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
‘The Voice’ contestant grew up singing in Little Rock
Another Arkansas voice is impressing millions on the big stage. Steven McMorran grew up in Little Rock and is now the second Central Arkansas contestant on NBC's The Voice.
The Arkansas State Fair gears up for opening day
The Arkansas State Fair is back and opens to the public tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.
KARK
James Hayes takes it up 2000 degrees
We turn things up a bit (by 2000°) with James Hayes of Pine Bluff, owner of James Hayes Art Glass Company. James Hayes was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He owns and operates the James Hayes Art Glass Company in Pine Bluff. After receiving an art degree from Hendrix College in Conway Arkansas in 1988, he searched for a new medium to express his artistic talent. Three months later he discovered glassblowing at the Arkansas Arts Center Museum School. He has studied glassblowing in Murano, Italy; Paris, France; the Glass Furnace in Istanbul; Urban Glass Brooklyn, New York; New Town Plaza in Hong Kong; and the Pilchuck Glass School near Seattle, Washington.
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart to host Cave City for homecoming
Homecoming 2022’s football game features a matchup between two teams that have not played one another since 2011. The Ricebirds host Cave City this Friday night as the 1-6 Cavemen look for their second conference win of the season. Stuttgart, on the other hand, hopes to win their second game in a row after defeating Riverview last week.
El Sur serving authentic Honduran dishes to Little Rock community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eat It Up is all about telling the stories of local eateries. Sometimes these stories even have sequels, which is why we returned to El Sur. We first visited El Sur in 2019 and at the time they were a new food truck. They quickly made a name for themselves and became known for their delicious Honduran cuisine, often selling out of their staple item – the balleada.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)
The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
"Tales of the Crypt" returns to Mount Holly Cemetery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been two long years since Arkansans have come back from beyond the grave at Mount Holly Cemetery. 'Tales of the Crypt' traditionally takes place on the second Sunday of each October since 1995. This year it finally returned after being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
bestofarkansassports.com
Scotty Thurman’s Take on Dallas Thomas, Arkansas’ Debatable No. 1 Recruit in C/O 2024
Fresh off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and signing the No. 2 class in the country, Arkansas basketball is showing no signs of slowing down. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have already been on the recruiting trail looking for future recruits, hunting down some of the top prospects from the 2023 and 2024 classes.
Lawsuit filed against parent company of Shorter College Garden Apartments
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been just over a week since a fire ripped through an apartment building at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock— but the anger and frustration of the tenants are still fresh. "I think just being here made me angry...
Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
Events continue despite LITFest cancellation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest was going to highlight several small businesses this weekend— until it was canceled on Tuesday after the city manager terminated their contract with the event promoters. Some of those small business owners have since said that they don't need the festival to still...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
The Supernatural State – Hidden Lonoke County Cemetery
Lost in the woods of Lonoke County lies a historic graveyard, home to some of the founding families of Central Arkansas. Its graves are hidden by trees, its gate rusted and chained shut. But the stories of those who are interred there survive - even if their subjects did not.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Comments / 2