Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
recordpatriot.com
Purple Daisy Gifts sets open house
JERSEYVILLE — Purple Daisy Gifts at 118 N. State St. in Jerseyville is planning an open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, to celebrate its new location. Various vendors will offer free gifts to customers with a purchase. Purple Daisy Gifts recently moved between Ivy +...
granitehighworld.com
Relleke’s Pumpkin Patch
Fall season is in full swing in Granite City. New pumpkin flavored sweets are released everywhere and searters are making their way back. It is time to enjoy the new season and the perfect way to do that is a trip to Relleke’s Pumpkin Patch. Relleke’s opened last Saturday and is open on the weekends from 10am-6pm Tons of people will come with their families and have fun selecting pumpkins, feeding goats, enjoying the Haunted Maze, and spending time together.
recordpatriot.com
Redbird banners decorate Alton
ALTON – If you take a trip through Alton, you will now notice pictures of Alton athletes decorating various light poles, thanks to the Alton Athletic Association (AAA). In July AAA President Madeline Eades and AAA member Craig Lombardi sought the Alton City Council's blessing for the Alton Redbird Beautification Diversity Project in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.
KMOV
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
timestribunenews.com
Troy residents came out and showed off for the first ever Oktoberfest
This past Saturday, VFW Post 976 hosted a family-friendly fall festival to raise money in support of the children and families of fallen veterans. Residents of Troy came out in droves in support of the first annual Oktoberfest, with well over 1,000 in attendance at Tri-Township Park. The inaugural event was put together to raise money for the VFW National Home for Children, which provides assistance for families of VFW members, active duty service members, and veterans during times of hardship.
recordpatriot.com
Moro church sets Oct. 23 fundaiser
MORO – A Madison County church is looking for help. Meadowbrook First Southern Baptist Church at 105 Fairway Drive in Moro is planning a "Raze the Roof" fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, for the church's roof replacement. The event will feature music. Glen Gobel, one of the...
recordpatriot.com
Council honors longtime Alton resident
ALTON – During the Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton resident Anna Mae Lewis was honored. Born Oct. 10 1936, Lewis attended Lovejoy School were she achieved her General Equivalency Diploma. She furthered her education and became a certified nurse's assistant. She served at the Eunice Smith Nursing home for 36 years before retiring.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
KSDK
Spooky season pest problems with STL Pest Control
ST. LOUIS — As the seasons change and the cooler weather approaches, it is feeling more and more like spooky season. But this season, quickly looks a little 'spookier' for homeowners as pests make their way inside for warmth. But luckily, as always, we have the experts to keep those bugs and critters out!
recordpatriot.com
12 great Michigan beers to try this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With the fall harvest season upon us, it’s time to look at some delicious autumn beers that won’t remind you of Grandma’s potpourri stash. Fall is my favorite time of the year. The crisp afternoons and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
River City Classic canceled due to late announcement, poor ticket sales
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis HBCU River City Football Classic between Alabama A&M and Arkansas Pine Bluff has been canceled. The event was announced last minute, resulting in poor ticket sales, and the organizer was not able to secure a title sponsor. The financial terms of the contract with Milestone Marketing and Distribution Group Inc. were also not met.
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
recordpatriot.com
Public Safety Building mural dismantled
Demolition and remediation work on Edwardsville's former public safety building have prompted questions have about the fate of the tile mural that adorned the walls at street level. Matt Pfund, president of Pfund Construction heavily involved in the Station on Main project at 400 N. Main St., said efforts have...
One of Illinois’ Most Unique Restaurants Only Serves One Dessert… and It’s To Die For
So you're looking for the perfect dessert on a summer night... look no further, it's right here in Rockford just across the river. Dessert is my life, you know this, I know you do. I've said it a million times, it's way more important to me than anything else, it just makes me happy.... unless it's terrible.
recordpatriot.com
OSF: Don't delay heart attack treatment
ALTON — In June 2022 there was little time to waste for Michael Davidson of Alton. One Sunday, he complained of chest pain and feeling tired. Hours later from the Emergency Department at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton, he learned what needed to be done: surgery for a “massive heart attack,” as his wife Kathleen recalls the medical team’s diagnosis.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Premier Senior Living Opens 92-Unit Revela at O’Fallon in Illinois
O’FALLON, Ill. — Premier Senior Living has opened Revela at O’Fallon in O’Fallon, an eastern suburb of St. Louis. The property totals 92 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care in an 89,000-square-foot building. St. Louis Design Alliance designed the project, which Poettker Construction...
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
Comments / 0