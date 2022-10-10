Fall season is in full swing in Granite City. New pumpkin flavored sweets are released everywhere and searters are making their way back. It is time to enjoy the new season and the perfect way to do that is a trip to Relleke’s Pumpkin Patch. Relleke’s opened last Saturday and is open on the weekends from 10am-6pm Tons of people will come with their families and have fun selecting pumpkins, feeding goats, enjoying the Haunted Maze, and spending time together.

GRANITE CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO