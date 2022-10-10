CANADIAN LAKES — New Hope Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor to the community over the summer and he is looking to make an impact on the areas community. Pastor Wayne McKenney joined the New Hope United Methodist congregation in July and has been working to help the church make a larger impact on the community. McKenny has been a pastor for over 27 years working in locations ranging from New York City, Barton, Grant Center, Boyne City and Lawton before moving to the Canadian Lakes area.

