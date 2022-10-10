Read full article on original website
New Hope United Methodist pastor has big hopes for future
CANADIAN LAKES — New Hope Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor to the community over the summer and he is looking to make an impact on the areas community. Pastor Wayne McKenney joined the New Hope United Methodist congregation in July and has been working to help the church make a larger impact on the community. McKenny has been a pastor for over 27 years working in locations ranging from New York City, Barton, Grant Center, Boyne City and Lawton before moving to the Canadian Lakes area.
SEEN: Senior Expo takes over Midland Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Seniors gather to partake in the 2022 Fall senior Expo on Oct. 12, 2022 in the Midland Mall. The event featured live entertainment and information tables.
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
3 contaminated sites to be redeveloped in mid-Michigan with 820K from EGLE
Contaminated properties in three mid-Michigan towns are to be improved using $820,000 in brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. EGLE announced the funding in a press release on Monday, adding it plans to provide a total of $20.7 million in funding to...
Six candidates running for four spots on Caseville school board
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With elections coming up in November, several area school boards will see contested races for seats on their boards. Caseville Public Schools finds itself with six candidates running for four positions on the board. Carrie Lapka, Celeste Diehl, Heidi...
Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
Saginaw Valley State University hosts State Senate live forum
Republican State Rep. Annette Glenn and Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, candidates for the 35th State Senate District, participated in a public forum on Monday moderated by Terry Camp of WJRT ABC12 and Zach Gorchow of Gongwer Michigan. The forum was a joint-appearance, as opposed to a debate, hosted by the...
Caseville supplementing lost sales tax revenue through Comcast
The Caseville City Council voted to raise the revenue earned by it's franchise agreement with Comcast of Michigan to the maximum of 5% during it's Oct. 10 meeting to help make up for lost revenue from declining census numbers from 2020. The meeting took place at the Caseville Historical Museum,...
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
SHERIFF'S BLOTTER: Man allegedly pulls scissors, gun on woman
MECOSTA COUNTY — Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Oct. 10-13. All calls may not be reported. All suspects are assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is part of a lengthy report compiled by associate editor Julie Norwood.
CRIME LOG: Deputies intervene in "stolen" log dispute
9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a 40-year-old’s Greendale Township residence regarding a civil forfeiture. A vehicle and a side-by-side were seized. 9:18 p.m. – A deputy spoke with a 19-year-old Homer Township man about questions he had about an altercation he had with a 45-year-old Lincoln Township man. Nothing further was requested.
