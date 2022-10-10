ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
WCAX

Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Crash shuts Route 22A for around 5 hours in Benson

BENSON — The Orwell Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a tractor-trailer accident on Rt 22A just north of the Benson town line yesterday morning. According to unofficial reports from the scene, a southbound grain truck went into the ditch to avoid a tractor-trailer in his lane. No...
BENSON, VT
WCAX

Police respond to Burlington High School threat

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington

Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements

Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
WARREN, VT
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Sept. 30-Oct. 6

I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m. Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a shooting in Barre last month. Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on Sept, 5, damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt. Police on Tuesday arrested an...
BARRE, VT

