mynbc5.com
Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
newportdispatch.com
Crash shuts Route 22A for around 5 hours in Benson
BENSON — The Orwell Volunteer Fire Department was toned out for a tractor-trailer accident on Rt 22A just north of the Benson town line yesterday morning. According to unofficial reports from the scene, a southbound grain truck went into the ditch to avoid a tractor-trailer in his lane. No...
mynbc5.com
Watch: NBC5's Adrian Pastor races Williston Fire Department captain during drill
WILLISTON, Vt. — This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, an initiative to help residents learn the best ways to be prepared in the event of a fire or carbon monoxide leak. NBC5's Adrian Pastor visited the Williston Fire Department on Thursday to learn how...
mynbc5.com
Local fire departments hope more people will devise safety plans ahead of winter months
WILLISTON, Vt. — As the country marks National Fire Prevention Week, this year's theme, "Fire Doesn't Wait...Plan Your Escape," encourages folks to go beyond the tried-and-true rules of checking fire alarms, extinguishers and smoke detectors. "Making that home escape plan is equally as easy; get the family together, and...
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
mynbc5.com
Police presence on Patchen Road related to arrest of Logan Clegg
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a large police presence on a South Burlington road in relation to the arrest of 26-year-oldLogan Clegg, a person of interest in a pair of New Hampshire homicides who was arrested on Wednesday morning. Several unmarked police cars and a Concord, New Hampshire...
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
whdh.com
Suspect of interest in murder of Concord, NH couple arrested in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, and is a person of interest in connection with the unsolved murder of a Concord, New Hampshire couple in April. Logan Clegg, who is unhoused, was arrested at the South Burlington Public Library as...
Vermont police arrest man who is a ‘person of interest’ in murders of N.H. couple killed on walking trail
"The person of interest was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Utah," authorities said. Police in South Burlington, Vermont on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man who New Hampshire authorities confirmed is a “person of interest” in the double murders of a Concord couple killed along a walking trail in April.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
vermontbiz.com
Kingsbury breaks 'water' on Mad River withdrawal improvements
Vermont Business Magazine Kingsbury Companies “Broke Water” on a project in Warren, Vermont earlier this summer installing an inflatable dam on the Mad River. The new dam replaces an existing dam owned and operated by Sugarbush Mountain Resort Inc., supporting seasonal snowmaking operations at Lincoln Peak, that has reached its design life and has been damaged by large storms in the past.
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: a $399,000 house on the lake in Colchester with a front deck to take in the view and plenty of storage space
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house by the lake in Colchester has a wood burning fireplace set against a beautiful stone wall in the living room. The house has its own beach on Lake Champlain and a front deck to take in the view. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price:...
mynbc5.com
A person of interest in homicide of New Hampshire couple arrested at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A person of interest in the New Hampshire homicide ofStephen and Djeswende Reid is behind bars for unrelated charges after police from multiple states were searching for him. South Burlington police say 26-year-old Logan Clegg was being sought out by New Hampshire Police because of...
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m. Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
WCAX
4 teens arrested in connection with Barre shooting
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four teenagers and charged them as youthful offenders in connection with a shooting in Barre last month. Police say the shooting happened on Brook Street on Sept, 5, damaging a home and a parked car. Nobody was hurt. Police on Tuesday arrested an...
