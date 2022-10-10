Win a VIP Experience with Brian Kilmeade

Fox & Friends co-host, leading nationally syndicated radio host, and New York Times bestselling author Brian Kilmeade is coming to the Cox Business Center on Sunday, November 13th and KRMG wants to send you to see him up close.

One KRMG listener will be selected to watch the performance from the third row and meet Kilmeade in an intimate meet and greet before the event.

About Kilmeade’s show: Brian will tackle some of the day’s hottest political topics, share exclusive stories from his own path to success, and provide his inspirational perspective on Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Andrew Jackson, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and how so-called average everyday Americans made this country what it is today. Additionally, there will be an extended Q&A session where Brian will be answering audience questions about the ever-changing news of the day in the Trump era. You can see Brian with special guest comedian Pat O’Rourke at Cox Business Convention Center’s Legacy Hall on Sunday, November 13.

