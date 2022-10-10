ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
The Albany Herald

Albany police investigate Friday homicide

ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022

A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
22-year-old Albany man wanted for possession of firearm and other charges

The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges. 22-year-old Dlaryon Lamarcus Poole, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Poole stands at...
1 injured in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
Cops corral Cordele shooting suspect

CORDELE, GA – Cordele Police say they’ve captured a 21 year old shooting suspect, who detectives say targeted the same victim in two separate incidents. Police say Tuesday afternoon, they captured Mico Dennard Waters at a Cordele residence. Waters faces 11 felony counts of aggravated assault along with...
Family pleas for information in missing Albany woman case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help to find a 23-year-old woman who has been missing for almost two months. Lacambria Toomer has been missing since Aug. 13. Melissa Caldwell, Toomer’s mother, claimed Toomer was a victim of domestic abuse. She said...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive $50K for bulletproof vests

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to buy ballistic vests. This funding will be used to support Mid-South Special Response Team (SRT) in buying vests to offer protection against gunfire,...
Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation

Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
18-year-old charged in Cairo man’s shooting death

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting death of a Cairo man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher Tyreq James was arrested in connection to the death of Derrick Herring. Herring was found shot to death in the 800 block of 8th Street NW in May 2021. James was arrested on Oct. 6 in the same block of 8th Street NW, according to the GBI.
Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is working to make changes to the Liberty Expressway. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13, the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour on the bypass from Nottingham Way to the flyover in the area where Ledo Road connects with Dawson Road.
Pelham police need community help to find missing man

The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
