Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA free rides to polls service expand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the Township Clerk’s Office and ballot drop box. Beginning Oct. 25 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents can ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.
LANSING, MI
swmichigandining.com

Foundry Bakehouse & Deli

We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
ALBION, MI
WWMTCw

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Perishable Food#Food Distribution#Mobile#Drive Thru#Charity#Friendship Baptist Church
WILX-TV

Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Make an Impact: Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide beds for children in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should have to sleep without a proper bed. They deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. For the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, News 10 is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Sylvan Learning Center to support children in the area by collecting items such as twin sheets, comforters, standard pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
OWOSSO, MI

