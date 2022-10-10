Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
WILX-TV
CATA free rides to polls service expand
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the Township Clerk’s Office and ballot drop box. Beginning Oct. 25 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents can ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
swmichigandining.com
Foundry Bakehouse & Deli
We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
WWMTCw
Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
WILX-TV
Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street. The city said...
WILX-TV
MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route. According to MSU, there are...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor. Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.
WILX-TV
Rite Aid is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October. Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.
Meijer’s one-penny pony Sandy bucks inflation
There is one thing at Meijer grocery stores across the Midwest that hasn’t changed in price: Sandy the mechanical horse, children’s favorite checkout activity.
WILX-TV
WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.
WILX-TV
Make an Impact: Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide beds for children in need
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should have to sleep without a proper bed. They deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. For the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, News 10 is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Sylvan Learning Center to support children in the area by collecting items such as twin sheets, comforters, standard pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets.
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
WILX-TV
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot. According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat. The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a...
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing to close for railroad crossing repair
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing will be closed for almost two weeks as crews repair a railroad crossing. According to city officials, the Canadian National Railway Company will be repairing the Harrison Road railroad crossing, located between Trowbridge Road and Service drive.
WILX-TV
Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics. “At every stop along our Road to Restoration series,...
Barge unloading from Grand River to close down parts of Michigan Avenue
According to the Lansing Public Service Department, a barge unloading from the Grand River is scheduled for Thursday.
WILX-TV
Federal grant to assist Jackson County redevelop polluted brownfield sites
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - At one point in time, the city of Jackson was one of the leading industrial cities in the county. Now many of those buildings and lots that once drove the city’s economy sit empty, unable to use because of ground contamination. A federal grant program...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, MI)
According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County on Tuesday night. Officials confirmed that the driver of the semi truck was [..]
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
