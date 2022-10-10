ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Seems To Respond After Kanye West Made Comments About Her Weight

By Tony M. Centeno
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo is subtly letting the world know that she doesn't care what people like Kanye West have to say about her health or image.

On Friday night, October 7, the "About Damn Time" singer hit the stage at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during her Special tour. In between songs, Lizzo spoke to her fans and responded to the influx of people who've mentioned her name in the media. Although she doesn't name names, its probable that she's referring to Kanye West, who recently brought up her weight during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason,” Lizzo told the crowd in a video obtained by TMZ. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business. Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Lizzo caught a stray shot during Ye's interview with Carlson last Thursday when he called the media's alleged promotion of obesity "demonic." He also tried to explain that the act of promoting obesity is part of a bigger plan to push the "genocide of the Black race.”

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” Ye said. “It’s demonic.”

Ye is just one of the various celebrity voices who have criticized Lizzo this year. Previously, the Special singer spoke out after comedian Aries Spears said some disparaging remarks about her in an interview. She took some time during her acceptance speech at the 2022 MTV VMA's to address the situation.

“And now, to the b***hes that got something to say about me in the press,” Lizzo screamed on stage. “You know what, I’m not gonna say nothing.”

Comments / 1

