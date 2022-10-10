Crain's Cleveland Business Joins PD/Cleveland.com in Endorsing Chris Ronayne for County Executive
Crain's Cleveland Business, in an editorial published Monday , endorsed Democrat Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County Executive in the race to succeed Armond Budish.
The business publication joins The Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com in endorsing Ronayne over Republican challenger Lee Weingart, arguing that Ronayne is "better positioned to create a more transparent, responsive county government that complements changes happening in the city of Cleveland."
The editorial boards at both Crain's and Cleveland.com said they believed Ronayne's experience in public and nonprofit leadership roles (including at the City of Cleveland and at University Circle Inc.), and his desire for collaboration, would set Cuyahoga County on a more prosperous path.
His experience "suggests he has both the policy know-how to bring innovations to county government and the administrative experience to avoid getting bogged down in the loop of task forces and committees that can prevent big change," the Crain's editorial read.
Both Crain's and Cleveland.com observed that the county executive race — largely focused on issues — has been refreshing, given the tenor of national political campaigns in recent years.
And both noted, almost as a formality, that either Ronayne or Weingart would be a dramatic upgrade over the Budish administration and its reckless spending. Crain's noted that both Ronayne and Weingart were opposed to Budish's county jail plan and had objected, on various grounds, to the Global Center for Health Innovation overhaul.
The election is Nov. 8.

