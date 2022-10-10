Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opens Green Resource Center in Norristown Farm Park to the PublicMarilyn JohnsonNorristown, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say
A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
Pa. student accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ high school: police
A Bucks County teen was arrested Thursday after making threats to “shoot up” his high school on social media. The teen, who was not identified, sent several messages to another student through Snapchat, threatening to shoot up Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown, according to Central Bucks Regional police.
Pa. business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee, police say
According to WJAC, authorities with the Lawrence Township police department say a Clearfield County businessman is facing charges after being accused of “grooming” one his former teenage employees. According to an affidavit, the victim’s mother filed a report in early October stating that she believed that her 17-year-old...
Man dies in Pa. crash involving ambulance
Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clown mask-wearing robber brandished samurai sword in holdup, police say
A male perpetrator wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword stole money from a Monroe County convenience store early Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers were called for the reported armed robbery at 4:54 a.m. at Uni-Mart on Route 115 at Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, according...
Man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 283 in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County man is dead after causing a four-vehicle crash Thursday night while driving the wrong way down Route 283, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his Hyundai Elantra westbound on Route 283 east when the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
Pa. police investigating 3 mail thefts
Police are investigating three incidents of mail theft that, they say, occurred early Tuesday morning, according to 6ABC. Multiple people broke into three U.S. Postal Service mailboxes and stole mail around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Upper Merion Township, Pa., police said. “It’s definitely surprising,” said Kira Hudnell from Downingtown....
Pa. SWAT officers shot while serving warrant: report
Three SWAT officers were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in north Philadelphia, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. today at the intersection of 8th and Brown streets. One officer was shot in the hip, another in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police
Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children
A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports
Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Oz failed to note gun-violence victim at campaign stop works for him
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 14 to include a statement from the Oz campaign. At a September campaign stop in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz comforted a woman whose brother and nephew were killed in the city. The Associated Press wrote: As Sheila Armstrong grew...
AirTag leads to discovery of dumpster filled with stolen campaign signs
Apple AirTags can help people locate their lost luggage or find a misplaced purse but they came in handy in Chester County on Wednesday in helping to locate stolen political signs. An AirTag on one of them aided Tredyffrin Township police in locating a dumpster containing more than 100 signs...
‘Ongoing violence’ may deter future Wawas from Philly | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Pa. town, hits company with violations
The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Pa.’s Amalgam Comics, the first of its kind owned by a Black woman on the East Coast, to close
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse, the first comics book shop owned by a Black woman on East Coast, is closing on Oct. 15 in Philadelphia. Ariell R. Johnson, the owner of the shop, made the announcement via Instagram back in July. “Amalgam is the kind of place I wished for when...
Target will open new store at former Kmart location next month
A new Target store is opening in less than a month in Lebanon County. The retailer, which sells everything from groceries to apparel, furniture, electronics and toys has announced it will open the new 117,000-square-foot store at the former Kmart location at 1745 Quentin Road in North Cornwall Township on Nov. 6.
Shamaine Daniels makes her case to replace Scott Perry during 45-minute PennLive interview
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels on Thursday fielded questions from PennLive staff as well as community members on topics impacting residents of the 10th U.S. House district.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0