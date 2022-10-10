ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with attempted homicide after shooting friend, police say

A 29-year-old Bethlehem man is charged with attempted homicide after shooting a friend on Oct. 7, court papers say. Christopher Michael Rodriguez, of the 1400 block of Thompson Avenue and who is in custody in Montgomery County, was also charged Thursday in District Judge Roy Manwaring II’s court with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Man dies in Pa. crash involving ambulance

Thursday afternoon’s crash involving an ambulance on Route 309 in Lehigh County claimed the life of an Allentown man, county Coroner Daniel Buglio reports. The 58-year-old was the driver of a vehicle that collided with the ambulance and another vehicle about 12:30 p.m. in Lynn Township, the coroner said in a news release.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in wrong-way crash on Route 283 in Dauphin County

A Dauphin County man is dead after causing a four-vehicle crash Thursday night while driving the wrong way down Route 283, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his Hyundai Elantra westbound on Route 283 east when the crash happened around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police investigating 3 mail thefts

Police are investigating three incidents of mail theft that, they say, occurred early Tuesday morning, according to 6ABC. Multiple people broke into three U.S. Postal Service mailboxes and stole mail around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Upper Merion Township, Pa., police said. “It’s definitely surprising,” said Kira Hudnell from Downingtown....
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police

Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man pleads guilty to raping children

A Lancaster County man faces up to 339 years in prison after he admitted to sexually assaulting four children, prosecutors said. Melvin R. Petersheim, 49, of Lititz, raped and sexually assaulted the children between 2012 and 2021 in Manheim Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Petersheim...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?

Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports

Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

DEP gets whiff of mysterious maple syrup smell in Pa. town, hits company with violations

The sweet smell of maple syrup or popcorn that wafted over parts of Bethlehem in recent weeks was really a spray-drying plant running afoul. Following complaints, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it sent out “odor patrols” five times late last month to track the source of the mysterious smells. They picked up the scent on Sept. 22, leading them to Spray-Tek on Avenue B in Bethlehem near Lehigh Valley International Airport.
BETHLEHEM, PA
