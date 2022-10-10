ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 7 Details & Prizes

The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, October 15 featuring Razorback legend Tony Bua as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. BYU game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—pre-game field passes for this year’s Arkansas homecoming game against Liberty!
Sights & Sounds: Hogs Sweep Fall Competition

Arkansas completed its fall season against outside competition with a 12-2 (10 inn.) win over Seminole State College (Okla.) Wednesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks finished their fall season with a 5-0 record, tallying three wins over the reigning Conference USA Champion Louisiana Tech along with wins over Missouri Southern State (27-5) and Seminole State College.
10 Things to Know - BYU

1. – BYU is receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. All six of Arkansas’ FBS opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes. Since 2020, 22 of Arkansas’ 28 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
Isabel Van Camp finishes 10th in Nuttycombe Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp continued her stretch of impressive cross country performances on Friday as she placed 10th with a time of 20 minutes, 6.3 seconds over a 6,000m course at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Placing 10th in a loaded field of 36 teams, which...
Razorbacks Ranked 19th in the CSCAA Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas swimming and diving team is in the rankings for the first time in a year and a half. The Hogs checked in at 19th in the latest CSCAA poll on Thursday, which was the first of the season. The Razorbacks received a total of 108 votes.
Come to Red-White, Get Free Ticket to Home Exhibition Game

FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics is extending a special offer to fans attending the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Barnhill Arena. Everyone in attendance at the Red-White Game will have the opportunity to scan a QR Code during the...
No. 14 Razorbacks race in loaded Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational

MADISON, Wisc. – Racing in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning will have No. 14 Arkansas competing amongst a field of 25 nationally-ranked top 30 women’s programs in a field of 36 teams. Race time over a 6,000m distance on the Wisconsin course is 12:20 p.m. for...
Men’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Central Regional Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continues its fall season as they get ready to host the ITA Central Regional Championships on the University of Arkansas campus from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Oct. 17. The tournament will be played at two sites with matches at the Billingsley Tennis Center and the newly built University of Arkansas Recreation (UREC) Tennis Center.
Hogs’ KJ Jefferson to return as starter Saturday, has looked good in practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson back this week and his teammates are excited for what he brings to the offense. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and missed the Mississippi State game. Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby filled in well for him, but Jefferson is key piece on Arkansas’ offense along with Rocket Sanders.
Pups at the Pitch Scheduled for Oct. 20 Match Versus LSU

Pups at the Pitch will make its Razorback Field debut when the Hogs take on LSU on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Pups at the Pitch provides fans an opportunity to bring their dog to the match. A ticket to the game is required. Fans who already have tickets to the game will not need to purchase a separate ticket specifically for this event. Dogs will not be allowed into the main seating section of Razorback Field.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
ARDOT broke ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kicked off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack

If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
