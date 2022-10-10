Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs+ Halftime Show: Week 7 Details & Prizes
The Hogs+ Halftime Show is back this Saturday, October 15 featuring Razorback legend Tony Bua as this week’s guest. Watch hosts A.J. McCord and Clint Stoerner break down the first half of the Arkansas vs. BYU game and answer these 10 predictive questions ahead of time to win the grand prize at halftime—pre-game field passes for this year’s Arkansas homecoming game against Liberty!
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Sights & Sounds: Hogs Sweep Fall Competition
Arkansas completed its fall season against outside competition with a 12-2 (10 inn.) win over Seminole State College (Okla.) Wednesday night at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks finished their fall season with a 5-0 record, tallying three wins over the reigning Conference USA Champion Louisiana Tech along with wins over Missouri Southern State (27-5) and Seminole State College.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - BYU
1. – BYU is receiving votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. All six of Arkansas’ FBS opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes. Since 2020, 22 of Arkansas’ 28 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Isabel Van Camp finishes 10th in Nuttycombe Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp continued her stretch of impressive cross country performances on Friday as she placed 10th with a time of 20 minutes, 6.3 seconds over a 6,000m course at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational. Placing 10th in a loaded field of 36 teams, which...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Ranked 19th in the CSCAA Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas swimming and diving team is in the rankings for the first time in a year and a half. The Hogs checked in at 19th in the latest CSCAA poll on Thursday, which was the first of the season. The Razorbacks received a total of 108 votes.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Come to Red-White, Get Free Ticket to Home Exhibition Game
FAYETTEVILLE – The University of Arkansas Department of Athletics is extending a special offer to fans attending the Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Barnhill Arena. Everyone in attendance at the Red-White Game will have the opportunity to scan a QR Code during the...
bestofarkansassports.com
Scotty Thurman’s Take on Dallas Thomas, Arkansas’ Debatable No. 1 Recruit in C/O 2024
Fresh off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and signing the No. 2 class in the country, Arkansas basketball is showing no signs of slowing down. Head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have already been on the recruiting trail looking for future recruits, hunting down some of the top prospects from the 2023 and 2024 classes.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 14 Razorbacks race in loaded Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational
MADISON, Wisc. – Racing in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning will have No. 14 Arkansas competing amongst a field of 25 nationally-ranked top 30 women’s programs in a field of 36 teams. Race time over a 6,000m distance on the Wisconsin course is 12:20 p.m. for...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Men’s Tennis Set to Host ITA Central Regional Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team continues its fall season as they get ready to host the ITA Central Regional Championships on the University of Arkansas campus from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Monday, Oct. 17. The tournament will be played at two sites with matches at the Billingsley Tennis Center and the newly built University of Arkansas Recreation (UREC) Tennis Center.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Travel to Stillwater for ITA Central Regional Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas women’s tennis team is on the road as they head to Stillwater, Okla. to compete in the ITA Central Regional Championships, hosted by Oklahoma State with play beginning tomorrow morning. The ITA Regional Championships features some of the top players across the country...
swark.today
Hogs’ KJ Jefferson to return as starter Saturday, has looked good in practice
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson back this week and his teammates are excited for what he brings to the offense. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and missed the Mississippi State game. Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby filled in well for him, but Jefferson is key piece on Arkansas’ offense along with Rocket Sanders.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Pups at the Pitch Scheduled for Oct. 20 Match Versus LSU
Pups at the Pitch will make its Razorback Field debut when the Hogs take on LSU on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Pups at the Pitch provides fans an opportunity to bring their dog to the match. A ticket to the game is required. Fans who already have tickets to the game will not need to purchase a separate ticket specifically for this event. Dogs will not be allowed into the main seating section of Razorback Field.
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
KHBS
ARDOT broke ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark. — The first steps of an expansion of Interstate 49 in the River Valley kicked off Thursday in Barling. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at 3 p.m. in Barling at the site where ARDOT will expand I-49. The project starts near Highway 22 in Barling, and the...
CAR AND DRIVER
This $6.7 Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Racetrack
If you've ever had to travel to a racetrack, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own racetrack.
Downtown Rogers Craft Beer Festival celebrates Oktoberfest
Polka music and lederhosen will take over for the seventh annual Downtown Rogers Oktoberfest from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, October 15.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
