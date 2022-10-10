Sister Wives: Kody Brown Admits He Has 'Regret' Over Christine Split, Calls Family's Polygamous Approach 'So Dysfunctional Now'

@tlc/instagram

Reality has hit Kody Brown hard, causing him to reflect on the polygamous life he created for himself.

The Sunday, October 9, episode of Sister Wives saw the patriarch come to accept his split from ex-wife Christine all the while resenting their nonconventional family as a whole.

"Christine and I have been on the fast track from separation to divorce now for a few months. The last time the family got together was when Christine told us she was leaving," the 53-year-old said on the TLC series. "I feel very separated from the family . I’ve struggled through this process."

Christine announced via Instagram in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage, news she shared with her fellow sister wives on a previous episode this season.

Admitting that his "life is in a form of limbo because Christine's leaving and I don't know what that looks like," Kody acknowledged he's "been in the anger phase of divorce , so I've not been addressing it very well."

In addition to Christine walking away from their life together, Kody revealed he was also dealing with Janelle 's move from her house into an RV.

Kody said: "I guess this construction project with Janelle and [contractor] Pete [is] kind of one of those things to get my mind off my divorce frustration. I am in the anger phase. I get tied up in knots over Christine leaving."

Later in the episode, the estranged family came together to attend a graduation party for Christine's daughter Ysabel , which was filmed two weeks after she broke the news to her sister wives. Though Christine was nervous for their reunion, considering she hadn't spoken to any of the women since that conversation , everyone appeared to be in good spirits at the party — except for Kody.

The father-of-many confessed he still can't remove himself from a "cloud of sadness" — saying it's "because of the nuance of a breakup" — and doesn't know what their split will "lead to."

"I don't know what else is going to go on," he helplessly continued.

In addition to being at odds with his sister wives, as his and Meri 's relationship has been all but over for years now, he recognized he's "not in a good place" with many of his children. Despite not trying to be "angry or hold them accountable " for where their "strained relationships" stand, Kody expressed he feels like he doesn't receive the "respect" he deserved from his offspring.

"No, I'm not okay," he added. "I'm in a funk. It's kind of this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family."

Kody also pointed out that he's " living in a delusional world where I'm wishing Christine wouldn't leave" and hoping that he could "maintain some quasi-family relationship" with his ex and their daughter, who is moving to North Carolina after graduation to attend college.

All in all, Kody emphasized that he is "struggling with sort of a state of regret," saying, "It's a weird thing to be getting left."

"It's made me question getting into plural marriage . It's made me question my faith and especially question religion," Kody said. "The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."

Kody is legally married to Robyn and spiritually married to the others.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

People reported on the show's latest episode.