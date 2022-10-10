ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Voter registration deadline in Erie County set for Friday

By Brayton J Wilson
 4 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Commissioners at the Erie County Board of Elections are reminding county residents on Monday that the deadline to register for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election is set for Friday, Oct. 14.

Residents of Erie County can either register in person or by postmarked application to the Board of Elections at 134 W. Eagle Street, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202.

Forms are also available at Department of Motor Vehicles offices, as well as many libraries and government service agencies across the county.

Early voting for the general election runs Saturday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

Polls are open for early voting starting at 12 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays, and 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET on weekends. On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET.

Eligibility requirements for registration can be found at elections.erie.gov , as can registration forms and all other information regarding the November election.

For any other questions, you are able to call the Board of Elections office at (716)-858-8891.

Hear more on the upcoming voting registration deadline with Democratic Commissioner of the Board of Elections, Jeremy Zellner in the player below:

