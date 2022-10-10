Read full article on original website
3 life sentences for Summerville man who committed Cottageville murder while out on bond for burglary
PRESS RELEASE - WALTERBORO, SC (Oct. 10, 2022) – A Summerville man received three life sentences Monday after pleading guilty to crimes in two Lowcountry counties, including last month’s murder of a Cottageville man. Richard Brian Campodonico, 42, pleaded guilty in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old...
Walterboro’s hometown Sears store thanks community for years of support
A business that has been a fixture in the lives of many Walterboro families is saying farewell after many years of service to the community. Mrs. Teresa Busbee announced with great sadness last month that the Sears Hometown Store, located at 377 Bells Highway, would be closing its doors for good in October.
Colleton County First Responders host National Night Out
On October 4, 2022 the Colleton County First Responders hosted a National Night Out event at First Baptist Church, located at 124 S. Memorial Ave. in Walterboro SC. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together for a meet and greet with the community. The event had an emergency vehicle display, crime prevention information, and hiring information from multiple businesses in Colleton County.
Mt. Zion AME Church Crab Crack
Reverend Darryl Lee, Pastor. Mt. Zion AME Church, Round O sponsored its 2nd Crab Crack on Saturday, Sept. 24th.
Hardee Greens, LLC to bring 58 new jobs to Jasper County and surrounding area
PRESS RELEASE - Hardeeville, S.C. – Hardee Greens, LLC, a startup indoor, vertical farm company, today announced plans to establish operations in Jasper County. The company’s $1.3 million investment will create 58 new jobs. Established by South Carolina natives, Hardee Greens, LLC will grow fresh green herbs and salad greens.
Hands-on learning helps counselors offer better support
Sometimes, when people are referred to you for support or for a mental health check-in, you don’t always know where a person is coming from. For a mental health professional, this can be especially challenging when the person who is coming to you is on the front lines of public safety.
First Thursdays return to downtown
PRESS RELEASE - First Thursdays downtown made a huge comeback last week! To kick off fall, the merchants of downtown Walterboro brought our community together by staying open late with huge sales, new arrivals, gift cards, and many other prize drawings. The City blocked off the street and provided music by Scott Grooms. The businesses provided a taste of fall with Oktoberfest themed decorations, appetizers, and drinks. The restaurants were open for dining and mingling. It was definitely a successful first night for all.
