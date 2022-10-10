Read full article on original website
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
Oscar Christian Kassel was born on this day 125 years ago. It is his story that I will attempt to tell today. Oscar was the son of Christian and Sulamith (Hopfer) Kassel, born on October 13, 1897. That already puts him a rather large group. Our German Family Tree lists 15 children born to Christian and Sulamith. Oscar was #8, the child right in the middle of the birth order in this large family. Back in 2017, I wrote a post about Oscar’s parents titled, Kids from a Kassel. Oscar, like all of the Kassel kids, was baptized at Grace Lutheran Church in Uniontown. His baptism record from that congregation’s books is pictured here.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Perry County, Missouri officially has a new sheriff. The Perry County Commission appointed Detective Jason Klaus as the new Perry County sheriff in Thursday’s regular session meeting. Klaus was sworn in immediately following the commission’s unanimous decision. Former Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf...
It seems like Almost Yesterday that residents of Cape Girardeau gained access to important historical records of Louis Lorimier, the founder of Cape Girardeau. Born into an important family in Montreal, Canada in 1748, Lorimer moved to the Ohio frontier and shortly before the American Revolutionary War, established a trading post on the main military route between Detroit and the Ohio Valley.
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - The East Prairie School District is boosting security ahead of the high school football game on Friday, October 14. The Eagles will host the Caruthersville Tigers just three weeks after a deadly shooting near a high school football game in Caruthersville. East Prairie school officials...
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
(Bonne Terre) Three people were injured Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in St. Francois County, one seriously. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on southbound Highway 67, just north of the entrance to St. Francois State Park when a Dodge Caliber driven by 26-year-old Megan Johnson of Bonne Terre crossed the center median and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by 58-year-old Harold Jones of Bismarck head-on.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system based in Carbondale, Ill., announced its new president and CEO effective as of December 12, 2022. John Antes of St. Louis, Mo. will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who earlier this year announced plans to retire at the end of 2022.
(Perryville) The Perry County 32 school system put their best cartographic minds to work to reconnoiter their bus routes, due to a shortage of drivers. Superintendent Andy Comstock says it shouldn’t make the trip much longer for the students…. The school district also opened an Angel Fund to help...
The Schroeder family has been named Jefferson County’s Farm Family for 2022. Gil and Linda Schroeder and their children were recognized by the University Extension Service at the Missouri State Fair held in August in Sedalia along with their counterparts from other counties across the state. “It was quite...
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
The Waites family of Festus will have their 15 minutes (and more) of fame when an upcoming episode of the “Family Feud” TV game show airs. Bryan and Stephanie Waites and three of their five children traveled to Atlanta in May to tape an appearance on the show. The results are under wraps until the episode airs, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on KDNL (Channel 30).
Carbondale mall is crashing down! Carbondale University Mall was a part of my childhood and memories. As the years passed, it started coming down one by one. It all started in 2020 when the pandemic (Covid-19) came out. Stores were losing business because no one could leave to do any shopping so a lot of online shopping began. When that happened Macey’s was the first store to get closed down, A couple months later JC Penny was next which was 2 of the main biggest stores carbondale had then little stores like Pink, Justice, Gloria Jeans, etc.
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A woman from Bloomsdale, 33 year old Tara L. Hardin, is suffering serious injuries after she was hurt Thursday afternoon in an accident involving an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say the wreck happened at 4:15 as Hardin was traveling south on Three Oaks Drive, west of the West Outer Road. The vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. It rolled over throwing Hardin off. She was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. It's unknown if Hardin was wearing any kind of safety device.
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The majority of the Heartland is under a red flag warning now and officials are urging everyone not to burn anything. The winds have been howling all day long. According to one farmer, this kind of weather makes him uneasy while he’s out in the field harvesting.
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The Deputy City Manager of Cape Girardeau, Molly Mehner, has five weeks until her transition to city administrator for Collierville, Tenn. “My time with the City of Cape has been phenomenal. It’s been a wonderful experience and I will treasure my almost nine years here with the city. Working with a phenomenal staff … very professional, dedicated staff and working on great projects to serve the citizens,” said Mehner.
