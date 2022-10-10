ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City response spilt over councilor's comments

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
The public comment portion of the Oct. 4 Waseca City Council meeting was predominantly focused on comments made by a councilor at a previous meeting. As residents stepped to the microphone, feelings of disappointment and approval were both shared.

The comments in question came from Councilor John Mansfield during the debate surrounding the city’s THC moratorium, which the council passed by a narrow 4-3 vote at its Sept. 20 meeting.

“When I was in high school, I’d go down to dirt ball hall ... and we’d go up to dime bag Dave. Anybody could get a bag of weed from dime bag Dave. You know what we called him? We called him a drug dealer,” Mansfield said at that council meeting. “I wouldn’t want to be remembered as Dimebag Dave, or Dimebag Drummer. I hope you wouldn’t want to be remembered as that either.”

Disapproval

Mansfield’s comments were directed toward Mike Drummer, part-owner of Midwest Extraction Services in Waseca, who was in attendance at the meeting; Mansfield motioned toward him when making his comments. The comments, expectedly, didn’t sit well with Drummer.

“We have enough of this on the national scene. We don’t need a local guy on the City Council of Waseca trying to go all bully pulpit,” Drummer said in an interview with Southern Minnesota News . “We’re on the science side of cannabis, not on the dime bag side of cannabis.”

Drummer wasn’t the only person who didn’t appreciate Mansfield’s comments. At the latest council meeting, Waseca resident and member of Mansfield’s ward Cindy Gilmore spoke to the council.

“I would like to voice some concerns regarding the Sept. 20 City Council meeting, in which Mike Drummer was addressed by City Council Member John Mansfield as ‘dime bag Drummer,’” Gilmore said. “The comment was unbecoming of a councilor, and I believe was in violation of the city policy set for all employees.”

While Gilmore was the only person to voice opposition to Mansfield’s comments at the council meeting, she was representing a group of people who didn’t appreciate the comment.

“One guy who sells a mood-altering substance, knocking another. I like John’s beer, but his politics have made me completely lose all respect and my business,” Nicole Lucca said in a Facebook comment . Lucca is a Waseca native. Gilmore also noted at the meeting that she had received emails from residents who were “interested” in the possibility of recalling Mansfield, though no official movement has begun.

Support

Following Gilmore’s comments, members of the Waseca community spoke in support of Mansfield.

“The reason I’m here is that I’m probably the foremost authority in regards to drugs. I’ve dedicated the last 20 years of my life to helping people get off addiction,” Waseca native Dean Speise said.

“I don’t see what John said as name-calling, I see it as describing. … Would I say it’s a good thing when a doctor prescribes Oxycontin to a patient for a year and then takes them off cold turkey and that guy becomes a heroin addict? I’d say that doctor is a drug dealer,” Speise said.

Waseca resident Jim Foley also spoke in favor of Mansfield, thanking him for his “straight talk”.

“I don’t think it was disrespectful or rude. I prefer my City Council members to speak plain, directly and honestly. Not someone that goes around in circles,” Foley said. “I would like all of you to talk that way. I’ve sometimes heard some of you take a lot of words to say very little.”

The discussion at the council meeting, although involving a wide range of topics, was calm and respectful throughout. A fact which Mayor Roy Srp voiced his appreciation for.

“I believe in decorum and protocol; that’s very important to me,” Srp said. “That is how city government is supposed to work. Thank you all for coming forward … with respect.”

Srp added in his comments that he was sure there will be “future discussions,” as well as future “actions and reactions.”

