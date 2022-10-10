Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant
A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
California kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's murder; funeral Saturday
Accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in
TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
Elderly women targeted in string of jewelry thefts in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and woman are suspected of targeting elderly women in an ongoing string of jewelry thefts, Modesto police said Thursday. Police said the women appear to have been targeted for their jewelry. The suspects were described as a man and woman between the ages of...
Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Merced parking structure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the […]
CHP: K9 Bruce finds multi-color fentanyl powder during traffic stop
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – CHP K9 Bruce discovered narcotics and a handgun during a traffic stop, highway patrol officers say. CHP officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a sedan for a traffic violation, during the contact K9 Bruce was able to identify several controlled substances in plain view. During the search, approximately […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
GV Wire
Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty
Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
'This just doesn't happen here': 18-year-old clerk shot at Escalon Family Dollar store in critical condition
ESCALON, Calif. — An 18-year old store clerk is in critical condition after getting shot multiple times during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in Escalon, Monday. "It's scary. It's a scary thing to happen here. This just doesn't happen," said Rebekah Martinez, spokesperson for the victim's family.
Shooting at Escalon store leaves one person in critical condition
ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. He drove away in a small, early 2000's gray hatchback sedan. He was last seen heading west on Hwy 120.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense
The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
KCRA.com
Man pours lighter fluid on himself to avoid getting caught stealing items at Turlock Home Depot, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man avoided loss prevention workers at a Home Depot in Turlock Wednesday by pouring lighter fluid on himself while walking out of the store, police said. Police are asking for help to find the person who is believed to have stolen multiple items from the store around 3 p.m.
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
freightwaves.com
Murder charges filed against trucker accused of killing Merced family
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against a California truck driver, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who is accused of kidnapping and killing four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, from their trucking business a week ago. Salgado’s arraignment...
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
Criminal psychologist weighs in on possible mindset of kidnapping and murder suspect Jesus Salgado
Since the murder and kidnapping of four family members in Merced County last week, many people have been asking why this happened. What would motivate a person to do this?
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
KMPH.com
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
