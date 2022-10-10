ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. He drove away in a small, early 2000's gray hatchback sedan. He was last seen heading west on Hwy 120.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.

ESCALON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO