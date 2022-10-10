ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jury takes 15 minutes to convict shooter who killed man walking to Merced County restaurant

A Merced County jury convicted a man earlier this week of committing a broad daylight homicide this year in Santa Nella. After about 15 minutes of deliberation, jurors convicted Anthony Joseph Santos IV, 24, of first degree murder for the May 27 shooting death of Andrew May, 27, according to a Merced County District Attorney’s Office news release.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Suspected driver of deadly hit and run in Turlock turns himself in

TURLOCK, Calif. — The suspect involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday afternoon in Turlock turned himself in. The driver has been identified as Armando Michael Arreola, a 25-year-old Turlock resident who walked into the Turlock Police Department this morning. This comes after Arreola allegedly hit and...
TURLOCK, CA
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot while driving in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while driving in northeast Fresno Friday morning  Police say around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Audubon Drive and Friant Road officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was driving eastbound on Friant Road […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Merced Man Who Blew up Two Rentals With Homemade Bombs Pleads Guilty

Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, of Merced, pleaded guilty Tuesday to making destructive devices and maliciously destroying two rental properties in Merced with explosives, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release. According to court documents, McDaniel made 10 destructive devices or bombs from illegal fireworks that he had...
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shooting at Escalon store leaves one person in critical condition

ESCALON - A shooting at a Family Dollar store left one employee in critical condition.The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the store along Jackson Avenue in Escalon. An employee was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Police released a photo and description of the suspect. He is described as a "medium-complexioned" Black man, about 5'8'' tall. wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. He drove away in a small, early 2000's gray hatchback sedan. He was last seen heading west on Hwy 120.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Escalon Police Department at (209) 838-7093.
ESCALON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man accused of stabbing and killing his co-trucker along Interstate 5. Here’s his defense

The man accused of killing his co-worker along Interstate 5 near Newman in August claims he acted in self-defense when hours of arguing turned physical. The men were drivers for a Southern California trucking company and were heading south on I-5 on their last day of a six-day haul together, according to testimony during a preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court on Monday.
NEWMAN, CA
freightwaves.com

Murder charges filed against trucker accused of killing Merced family

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against a California truck driver, Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, who is accused of kidnapping and killing four family members, including an 8-month-old girl, from their trucking business a week ago. Salgado’s arraignment...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno

Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA

