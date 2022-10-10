ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Low-profile Linear Drain Receives U.S. Patent

Infinity Drain has been awarded a U.S. Patent (11,427,997 B2) for its Site Sizable Low Profile Linear Drain. The drain’s lower profile helps minimize the floor height needed to achieve a curbless entry shower while the innovative sizable channel system helps installers overcome site specific challenges quickly and efficiently.
Extend HD Resolution, Video Signal and More

Hall Technologies, a global AV company specializing in end-to-end solutions, now offers a feature-rich extension solution at a great price. Lynx delivers high-resolution 4K graphics, smooth video playback and audio de-embedding. Cascade up to 8 receivers to scale functionality and maximize distribution distance exceeding 400m. The product is designed for...
Customize Lock Settings at Multiple Locations

INOX introduces its first smart lock, the ISM7000 Series Smart Mortise Entry Set, which is the most customizable smart lock that is commercially rate on the market. Available in any finish, trim or lever set available from INOX, the Series Smart Entry provides a hardware solution for owners of mixed-use properties to customize lock settings at multiple locations.
Thermal Mass Furnace Uses up to 41 Percent Less Electricity

Unico Inc., a manufacturer of small duct central heating and air conditioning systems, has added a new technology to its product line with the introduction of a thermal mass furnace for efficient, comfortable central heating. Cocoon is an electric furnace that uses a solid ceramic thermal mass which produces heat...
