wtva.com
Fentanyl bust made in Yalobusha County
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Yalobusha County man is suspected of supplying fentanyl to others in north Mississippi. Lee Henson, 51, of Tillatoba, was arrested late Monday night, Oct. 10 during a traffic stop on Highway 330. According to a news release from Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch, deputies...
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
panolian.com
BPD charges Marks man when fentanyl, ecstasy found following chase
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
clayconews.com
FATAL SUNDAY SHOOTING IN EARLY OCTOBER AT A GOULD, ARKANSAS RESIDENCE
GOULD, AR - The Arkansas State Police is reporting that a Gould woman died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 during a domestic disturbance and shooting incident at her home where three others were wounded. Local authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident that occurred shortly after 8:00...
Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Mississippi pharmacy
Police arrested a man who was attempting to break into a Mississippi pharmacy. On Monday morning, officers with the Batesville Police Department responded to an alarm call at a local pharmacy. Detectives and Officers were both able to quickly obtain a description of the suspect who was attempting to gain...
deltadailynews.com
Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee
Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
