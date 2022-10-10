ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

wtva.com

Fentanyl bust made in Yalobusha County

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Yalobusha County man is suspected of supplying fentanyl to others in north Mississippi. Lee Henson, 51, of Tillatoba, was arrested late Monday night, Oct. 10 during a traffic stop on Highway 330. According to a news release from Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch, deputies...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Clarksdale, MS
Mississippi Business
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
FORREST CITY, AR
clayconews.com

FATAL SUNDAY SHOOTING IN EARLY OCTOBER AT A GOULD, ARKANSAS RESIDENCE

GOULD, AR - The Arkansas State Police is reporting that a Gould woman died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 during a domestic disturbance and shooting incident at her home where three others were wounded. Local authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident that occurred shortly after 8:00...
GOULD, AR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw drug trafficking ring brought to justice — sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison

A Mississippi man who reportedly oversaw a drug trafficking ring of nine other defendants was sentenced Tuesday to more than 18 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. According to court documents, James Taylor, 35, of Charleston, Mississippi pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to traffic drugs. Taylor was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to 219 months for the conspiracy. He was further sentenced to 5 years supervised release following his release from prison. Taylor is currently in custody.
CHARLESTON, MS
deltadailynews.com

Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee

Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
CLARKSDALE, MS

