Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
WIBW
Missouri trucker sent to hospital after arm pinned under semi following crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri trucker was sent to the hospital after his arm had been pinned under his semi-truck following a crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412.6 on eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle after Kansas crash
WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man had to be extracted from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Wyandotte County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on I-70 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped the car. The 34-year-old had his arm […]
Man being investigated in Kansas City double homicide faces weapon charge
A Florida man being investigated for a shooting that left two people dead outside a Kansas City, Missouri home last week is being charged for illegally having a weapon.
Man dies in Kansas City shooting at 81st and Paseo, police say
A man died Thursday after a morning shooting near 81st Street and the Paseo in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
Missouri teen credited for arrest of kidnapping suspect
A Lake Arrowhead, Missouri teenager is credited with helping deputies arrest Austin Gaal, the man charged with trying to kidnap her.
californiaexaminer.net
Police: A Woman Was Kept Hostage For A Month And Raped Many Times
According to court records filed on Tuesday, a lady from Missouri was kept hostage for approximately a month in a basement chamber and brutally raped before she was able to escape. Timothy M. Haslett, 39, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested on Friday and made a video court appearance on...
Man charged after Raytown police pursuit for Walmart theft
A man faces charges after Raytown police say he pulled out a gun and turned toward officers after a chase following a theft report at a Walmart.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for ex-girlfriend’s murder
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in Olathe, Kansas.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
WIBW
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
I-435 in KCMO closed for 2 hours after rollover crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City for two hours early Friday morning. The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of...
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in southern Lawrence
A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a fiery head-on crash late Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A Lawrence Times reporter observed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in a crash in the 600 block of East 31st Street, which is between Haskell Avenue and Louisiana Street. It appeared that one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
