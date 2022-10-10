WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri trucker was sent to the hospital after his arm had been pinned under his semi-truck following a crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412.6 on eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO