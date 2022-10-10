ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Missouri trucker sent to hospital after arm pinned under semi following crash

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri trucker was sent to the hospital after his arm had been pinned under his semi-truck following a crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 412.6 on eastbound I-70 with reports of an injury crash.
Man’s arm pinned under vehicle after Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man had to be extracted from a flipped vehicle after a crash in Wyandotte County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the man was eastbound on I-70 just after 6 a.m. when he went off the road, hit a ditch, and flipped the car. The 34-year-old had his arm […]
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Overland Park man sent to hospital after deputies find plane crash

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man was sent to the hospital after the plane he was flying lost power and crashed into a Miami Co. field. The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office indicates that just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, officials received a 911 call that reported a plane had crashed near a local airport.
I-435 in KCMO closed for 2 hours after rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A major three-vehicle rollover crash shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 435 just north of East Bannister Road in Kansas City for two hours early Friday morning. The crash happened at 5:34 a.m. and resulted in multiple serious injuries, although the exact extent of...
Fatal east Kansas crash claims life of Missouri woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri woman is dead following a car crash in Franklin County. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 33 when it crossed the center line and passed into oncoming traffic a short distance north of […]
Man killed, 3 others injured in head-on crash in southern Lawrence

A 48-year-old Lawrence man was killed in a fiery head-on crash late Wednesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A Lawrence Times reporter observed what appeared to be two vehicles involved in a crash in the 600 block of East 31st Street, which is between Haskell Avenue and Louisiana Street. It appeared that one vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
