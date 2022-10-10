Read full article on original website
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby. The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10. Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/11/22 10:56 a.m.: An arrest has been made. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to […]
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged after a fatal hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road last Thursday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. DeAntre Wolf is charged with the death of a 13-year-old female after he was accused of hitting both the female victim and an 11-year-old male victim. According to law […]
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday. According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
