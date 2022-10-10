ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police seeking to identify two suspects in Ulta theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police are attempting to identify two theft suspects who allegedly stole multiple perfume bottles from the Ulta at 2690 Enterprise Drive. Opelika Police began investigating a third degree theft of property on Oct. 11. Ulta Surveillance video shows two adults with a juvenile entering the store at around 3 p.m. […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bow And Arrow#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cpd#Columbus Police
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday. According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Neighbors react to deadly hit-and-run of 13-year-old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This scene was chaotic this morning, as police and emergency responders got the call that someone was lying in the road here on Steam Mill Road in Columbus. Those people were a 13-year-old girl who died on the scene and an 11-year-old boy with injuries who...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck

A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
valdostatoday.com

Former LaGrange bail bondsman arrested for theft

LAGRANGE – A former police officer and bail bondsman was arrested by GBI for theft of funds from bonding company. The GBI has arrested Larry Leon Harris, age 65, of LaGrange, for one count of felony theft by taking. On June 14, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigating a theft of funds reported by Harry’s Bonding Company in LaGrange, GA.
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy